St. Pauls wins volleyball opener at Purnell Swett

August 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The St. Pauls varsity volleyball team earned an in-county win at Purnell Swett in Monday’s season opener, as the Bulldogs defeated the Rams 3-2.

In a back-and-forth match, St. Pauls won the first set 25-12 and Purnell Swett won the second 25-17. The Bulldogs won the third set 25-17 and the Rams won the fourth 25-20. St. Pauls took the fifth set 15-12 to win the match.

Bella Finelli had 20 digs and seven assists for Purnell Swett; Georgia Locklear had four kills and six blocks, Dora Locklear had five aces and four kills and Chloe Locklear had four kills with eight assists.

The Bulldogs host Whiteville Tuesday; Purnell Swett plays at Richmond.