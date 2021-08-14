From the fringe

August 14, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 67. Tommy Belch and Mike Sellers finished second with a 68.

Closest to the flag winners were Bucky Beasley and Pandora Carter.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

