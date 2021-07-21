Kids enjoy summer football fun

July 21, 2021
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Campers participate in a pickup game at UNC Pembroke’s youth football camp Wednesday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The camp, which began Monday and will run through Thursday, has nearly 40 participants, the most it has ever had, UNCP head football coach Shane Richardson said.

