Norman signs with Lees-McRae basketball

Lumberton native Adam Norman, who played high school basketball at Dillon Christian School, signs to play collegiately at Lees-McRae. He is surrounded by his family.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton native Adam Norman recently signed to play college basketball at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk.

Norman will play for the Division-II program in Banner Elk, coached by Steve Hardin; the Bobcats play in Conference Carolinas, which The University of North Carolina at Pembroke joined on July 1.

Norman is a 6-foot-3 guard/wing who played his high school basketball at Dillon Christian School. He helped lead the Warriors to a 21-4 season and a South Carolina Independent School Association AA state championship appearance last winter.

Last season Norman averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game; he averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game for his high school varsity career. He also finished high school with a 4.09 GPA.

In addition to earning all-region and all-state tournament honors for the last two years, Norman was also an all-region football player.

Norman wears jersey No. 34 to honor his late father, Nathan Norman, who played basketball at USC Upstate from 1993-97 and holds several school records.