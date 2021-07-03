From the fringe

July 3, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Branch records ace

David Branch made his first career hole-in-one Thursday. The ace came on hole No. 10 at Pinecrest Country Club from 172 yards with an 8 iron. Branch was playing with Drew Bullard and Buddy Livingston.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Ricky Harris, Lonail Locklear, Larry Locklear and Warner Hall were the winners of the Sudan Pirates benefit tournament. Eddie Cox, Tom Lee, Mark Smith and Robert Lawson won the second flight. Jonathon Aguirre, Jay Bennett, Seth White and Jeff Lackey were the third flight winners. Larry Locklear, Andrew Sears and Jamie Locklear were closest to the pin winners.

Roy Williamson, Matt Kinney, Daniel Leonard and Barry Leonard were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble with a one-stroke victory over Mark Lassiter, Matt Lassiter, Brook Gehrke and Jeff Wishart. Chad Atkinson, Don Atkinson, Wayne Callahan and Jeff Tedder won the second flight. David Hunt and Jeff Wishart were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, July 15 with a 6pm shotgun start.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10am shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Williams with a 69, Jeff Wishart 69, Mitch Grier 69, James Thompson 69, Andy Andrews 70, Jeff Broadwell 70, Scott Benton 71, Bob Antone 71, Ricky Hamilton 72, Mike Gandley 72, Mark Smith 72, Daniel Leonard 73, Aaron Maynor 73, David Miller 73, John Stanley 73, Jimmy Green 74, Steven Pippen 74, James Cox 74, Rick Smith 75, Brook Gehrke 75, Kirk Hamilton 75 and Danny Glasscock 76.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Thomas Locklear and Lonail Locklear won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 65, one stroke ahead of runners-up Lee Hunt and Michael Graham.

Al Almond and Ricky Harris were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

