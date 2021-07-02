Triple bogey costly for McGirt in Detroit

July 2, 2021
Staff report
DETROIT — Fairmont native William McGirt played 36 holes over the first two rounds of the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

It only took one of those 36 to derail his weekend chances.

McGirt made a triple bogey Friday at the par-five 14th hole, his fifth hole of the second round, as part of a even-par 72; he missed the cut by two strokes as he finished the day tied for 98th.

McGirt’s third shot at the 14th found a water hazard short of the green. After a penalty stroke, his fifth shot missed the green long. He chipped onto the green with his sixth, and missed a five-foot double-bogey putt.

McGirt was four over for the round after the triple bogey after he had also made bogey on No. 13; he played the final 13 holes in 4 under par. He hit his approach to 3 1/2 feet at the 17th and to 11 inches at the 18th, making both birdie putts to turn in 2-over 38.

He made an 11-foot birdie putt on No. 3 before making bogey at the par-five fourth; he made birdie putts of 18 and 12 feet at holes No. 7 and 8 to get back to even par for the day and under par for the event.

The missed cut is the eighth in McGirt’s last 10 PGA Tour starts dating back to last fall. He is projected to finish the week 230th in the FedExCup standings.

McGirt is in the field for next week’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Chilean Joaquin Niemann and Englishman Tom Lewis lead the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 10 under par entering the weekend. Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk and Max Homa are each one shot back; 18-hole leader Davis Thompson is among the eight players tied for sixth at 8 under after he shot a second-round 73.

Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed are among the players to make the cut on the number at 3 under par. Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson both missed the cut at 1 under.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the event Friday after testing positive for COVID-19; his status for The Open Championship in two weeks is unclear. Matsuyama had opened the tournament Thursday with a 2-under-par 70.