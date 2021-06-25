June 25, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The academic prowess of UNC Pembroke student-athletes continued to be displayed recently as 54 student-athletes across seven sports were named as part of the Peach Belt Conference Teams of Academic Distinction.

To be eligible for the laurel, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team’s events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The PBC sports information directors oversee the program.

The recent announcement by the league office included all championship sports with the exception of men’s and women’s cross country. The Braves sent a program-record nine student-athletes to the PBC Cross Country Team of Academic Distinction in November.

Braves athletes earning the distinction include: baseball players Darren Bowen, Bobby Dixon, Randy Floyd, Wellington Guzman, Chase Jerningan, Jake Mayhew and Jacob Morrison; women’s basketball players Diamond Fedrick, Danielle Heath, Aniah McManus, Courtney Smith and Tiara Williams; soccer players Nona Borden, Brianna De Coteau, Noami Fountain, Maya Grimes, Maddison Oxendine, Kennedy Rucker and Zion Sellers; golfers Samantha DeBusk and Amanda Hamrin; softball players Jordan Adcox, Lauren Baker, Emily Biddle, Conner Brisson, Carley Dawson, Lauren Hilbourn, Carson Powell, Mary Sells, Alex Watkins and Rendi Wetherington; track and field athletes Deja Adcock, Sam Badami, Caleb Baldwin, Jazzmyne Barnes, Brandon Boyles, Britney Chambers, Preston Coker, Jathan DeBerry, Breze Ervin, Raigan Evans, Caroline Flax, Tirus Kirwa, Shelby McMurray, Ean Ormsby, Corey Pethers, Alycia Richardson, Ja’Elle Ross-Brown and Valery Samoei; and volleyball players Morgan Gibbs, Elly Hicks, Elise Martin, Erin O’Donnell and Briana Warren.