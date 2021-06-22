Tatum HR bests Leiter’s15 Ks in NC State’sCWS win over Vandy

RED SPRINGS — On the one hand, it’s the end of an era for Red Springs boys basketball.

On the other hand, it will still be the Patterson era for the Red Devils.

Glenn Patterson Sr. has stepped down as Red Springs boys basketball coach to become the school’s athletic director, ending a 25-year run as head coach. His son, Glenn Patterson Jr., has been promoted from his role as assistant coach to replace his father as head coach.

Former athletic director Chris Howell resigned to become athletic director at Heide Trask.

“When my principal asked me to become the AD, I said ‘I will if you allow me to appoint my son as the head basketball coach,’ and he said ‘no, that’s your baby, basketball is your baby and has been your baby for years,’” Patterson Sr. said. “I said ‘you’re absolutely right, but there’s nothing like me handing my baby to my baby.’ I think he’s prepared, I think he needed an opportunity, and he was trying to get away from us because he wants to be a head coach. I’ve had my time; I’d be less of a father to try to continue to hold on. I’m going to be in the program, I’m just changing roles.”

Patterson Sr. will remain involved in the boys basketball program as an assistant coach. The 53-year-old, who graduated from Red Springs in 1985, has coached the Red Devils for 28 years, serving as an assistant under Johnny Que and William Freeman before becoming head coach.

Patterson Sr. compiled an overall record of 287-332, with several conference regular-season and tournament championships. The Red Devils won the 2009 Robeson County Shootout, and later that season advanced to the sectional final in the state tournament.

The following year, in Patterson Jr.’s senior season, the Red Devils were regional runner-up, falling one game short of reaching the state championship game.

“I think that was a bittersweet moment,” Patterson Jr. said. “He only got to experience that once and I was a player up under him and to be able to do that for him, that’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Patterson Sr. led a young Red Devils team last season to an improbable second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference, falling in overtime to St. Pauls in a game that decided the conference title; they lost at Reidsville in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Patterson Sr.’s impact on the Red Devils program over the last three decades, though, extends far beyond the wins and losses. Some of his former players have come to call him “Dad,” he said, as many had no father in the home and he became a major male influence in their lives.

“I’ve got some great memories … and I’ll always have those friendships,” Patterson Sr. said. “As a coach, you’re more than a coach, you become a father, you become the financial support, there’s a lot of things, a mentor, that ear, that shoulder that they cry on. As a head coach you wear a lot of hats, and that’s why I feel so comfortable about turning this position over to Glenn, because he’s watched me over the years be all of those things to those athletes.”

Patterson Jr., 28, has been on the bench as his father’s assistant for the last three seasons, previously serving as an assistant under Corey Thompson at St. Pauls for one season and as a graduate assistant at NCAA Division-I program Grambling State for two seasons. He played collegiately at Elizabeth City State after graduating from Red Springs in 2011.

“It’s been a long time coming; I’ve been having an idea of taking this role after my first year helping my dad, when I decided to come back (to Red Springs),” Patterson Jr. said. “I’m very honored to be able to do it; the kids, I’ve been dealing with learning with them the last few years as an assistant coach, and trying to get to understand them. It’s going to be interesting; I’m excited, and the kids are adjusting well so far.”

Patterson Sr. describes learning from several role models when he first became a head coach, including Que and Freeman, former Red Springs girls coach Eva Patterson-Heath, Fairmont’s Michael Baker, St. Pauls’ Harold Johnson and Whiteville’s Glenn McCord. He now looks forward to learning from fellow athletic directors Howell, Baker and St. Pauls’ Matthew Hunt, as well as Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt, in his new role.

As Patterson Jr. adjusts to his new role, he’ll naturally be learning from his father, just as he has over the decades he’s watched Patterson Sr. do the job.

“He did a tremendous job,” Patterson Jr. said. “He did 28 years — I thought he was going to do these last two (before retirement) and make me wait even longer, but I’m glad the opportunity presented itself. I’ve got big shoes to fill, but the great thing about it is he’s going to be alongside of me, helping me and molding me into the coach I need to be.”

“I’ve held on to this position because I wanted the next guy to be as genuine as I was in nurturing our kids and making sure our kids have what they need, not only as basketball players but as student-athletes at Red Springs High School,” Patterson Sr. said. “I thought it was fitting, (Glenn Jr.) has been around me since he was 3 years old. He’s paid his dues, so I thought it was fitting and it was the right time to step aside and give him an opportunity and see what he could do with the program.”

After the best season of Patterson Sr.’s coaching tenure came with Patterson Jr. starring at point guard, they’ve also made some great memories together during Patterson Jr.’s time as an assistant coach, including the end of Red Springs’ 28-game losing streak against Fairmont in February 2020. While their roles have changed, they hope to have more of those moments together on the bench.

“We ended up beating Fairmont for the first time since I was in high school, so that was another sweet moment,” Patterson Jr. said. “So I’ve gotten to enjoy some important moments with him, as a player and as a coach beside him. Hopefully we can continue to build on that.”

After living out his dream of being a head coach for the last quarter-century, passing off the job to his son provides the perfect ending to Patterson Sr.’s head-coaching tenure.

“It was a dream come true,” Patterson Sr. said. “A guy asked me a few years ago what’s it like coaching, and I said it’s like living the dream. To be blessed to be at one place for 28 years, and the head coach for 25, I’m blessed, I’m truly blessed. I couldn’t be more happier to hand it to my son.”