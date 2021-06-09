Post 5 wins two against Cumberland

Contributed Photo Robeson County Post 5 softball players Chandra Locklear, Karli Godwin and Gracie Godbolt pose with home run balls after Tuesday’s doubleheader against Cumberland Post 32.

The Robeson County Post 5 American Legion softball team won two games Tuesday against Cumberland Post 32.

Post 5 won 13-4 and 14-2, hitting four home runs in the doubleheader.

Chandra Locklear hit two home runs, giving her four for the season through four games; Karli Godwin hit one, her third of the season, and Gracie Godbold hit one.

Post 5 is 4-0 on the season.