From the fringe

June 5, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Registration open for Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament

The 44th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament will be held August 14-15 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament is a two-man best ball format, open to all golfing amateurs 21 years of age or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

Registration is $200 and is limited to 70 teams in order of paid registration. The deadline to register is Aug. 2.

Checks can be mailed to: Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton, Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 2705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Tee times will be emailed to participants and published in The Robesonian.

Sponsorships are also available, ranging from $1,500 to $250.

There will be an awards ceremony after the final round; the first three places in each flight will win prizes and trophies. The tournament champion also receives a traditional Kiwanis blue blazer; there will also be special prizes on the golf course.

For more information, contact tournament chair Bruce Jobe at 910-618-2608, or by email at [email protected]

Pinecrest senior shootout

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

