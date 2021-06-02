Local roundup: Golden Tornadoes beat South Columbus

Chris Stiles Sports editor

TABOR CITY — The Fairmont baseball team scored five runs over the first two innings Tuesday in a 7-3 win at South Columbus.

The Golden Tornadoes (5-5, 3-3 Three Rivers Conference) scored two runs in the first and three in the second before adding single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

South Columbus (4-7, 2-4 TRC) scored three runs in the seventh.

Fairmont outhit the Stallions 9-6.

Malachi Gales and Ridge Walters had two hits each for Fairmont. Quentin Hunt scored two runs and Noah Parker, Cam Hodge, Will Bartley, Nate Jones and Gales each scored one.

The Golden Tornadoes play Thursday at Red Springs.

Lumberton loses at Scotland in extra innings

Lumberton took a five-run lead early at Scotland on Tuesday before the Scots came back or a 7-6 win in eight innings.

The Pirates (6-4, 5-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 5-1 after two innings and 6-1 after three. Scotland scored four runs in the fourth to pull within a run at 6-5 and tied the game at 6-6 after a Pirates error.

Scotland (8-3, 7-2 SAC) won the game on a Bryant Kimbrell walk-off hit in the eighth.

Samuel Beck was 3-for-3 to lead Lumberton offensively. Hayden Hunt, Hunter Beasley and Payne Stone each had two hits for the Pirates.

The teams play again on Thursday at Lumberton.

In other local baseball action on Tuesday, East Bladen defeated St. Pauls 12-4 and Whiteville beat Red Springs 12-0.