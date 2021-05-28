St. Pauls falls in extra innings to South Columbus

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls baseball team seemed to have all the momentum in Thursday’s game against South Columbus after scoring two runs in the seventh to tie and extend the game.

But in the top of the eighth, the Stallions scored an unearned run without a hit in the frame, helping them to a 4-3 win and a stinging loss for the Bulldogs.

“We started off bases loaded, no outs, and the next two guys we got out,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “The next guy hits it to third, and I don’t know if we’re not ready or don’t know what the situation is, but we didn’t field it clean, didn’t make a play, and went down one.”

Aaron Cartrette led off the eighth with a walk for South Columbus (3-5, 1-2 Three Rivers Conference), E.J. Tisdale reached on a fielder’s choice and error and John Harvey Gore walked. The next two hitters were retired before the confusion on Jaheim Dixon’s grounder allowed Cartrette to score the go-ahead run.

St. Pauls (5-3, 1-2 TRC) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Isaac Garner walked, Cam Revels reached on an infield hit and Josh Henderson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Garner and Revels then scored after two Stallions errors on the same ground ball.

The Bulldogs had runners at second and third with one out in the inning, but a baserunner was doubled off after a flyout to end the inning.

In all the Bulldogs left 10 runners on base, including when they stranded the bases loaded in the fourth after a bloop single by Stevie Smith and to walks. The first two batters in the fifth reached — Revels on an infield hit and Josh Henderson on a bunt single — before the next three made outs to end the frame.

“We left 10 runners on the bag,” Hunt said. “I’m thinking out of those 10, five were on third. We score those five runners from third, it’s an 8-4 ballgame.”

The Bulldogs’ first run came in the third when Garner reached on an infield single and took second on an error, was grounded to third and scored on a Henderson infield single; Henderson legged out the grounder to avoid the third out, allowing the run to score.

Smith allowed one hit over the first five innings, a Dalton Thompson double in the third. In the sixth, Cartrette was hit by a pitch and Gore reached with a two-out walk, the first allowed by Smith, before Gabe Johnson doubled to plate both.

The Stallions added one more in the seventh on a Carter Lee double to score Domnick Johnson, who had reached on a two-out single.

Smith allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings pitched.

“Stevie was great, another great outing for him,” Hunt said. “We just couldn’t seal it for him.”

Luke Stocks allowed three unearned runs for South Columbus on six hits, with four walks and six strikeouts. Austin Mayo pitched the final two innings, with one hit allowed and three strikeouts, and earned the win.

Henderson and Revels each had two hits for St. Pauls, the only players on either side with multiple hits.

Just past the halfway point of the season overall, and approaching the halfway point of conference play, Hunt knows the margin for error is getting smaller for the Bulldogs after Thursday’s loss.

“Right now, with two losses through the conference and over halfway through the season, we’re middle of the pack,” Hunt said. “We’ve got two teams right now undefeated in the conference and that puts us two games behind.”

St. Pauls hosts West Columbus on Saturday.

