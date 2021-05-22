From the fringe

May 22, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Willie and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 61. They won by three strokes over Timmy Stultz and Ricky Harris, who won a scorecard playoff for second.

Greg Harris and Dave Locklear were the closest to the flag winners.

Special event winners were Mike Sellers and James Humphrey.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

