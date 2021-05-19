Purnell Swett dominates Jack Britt

May 18, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Purnell Swett’s Jonathon Jacobs led the way on the mound and at the plate for the Rams Tuesday in a 10-1 win at Jack Britt.

Jacobs threw six innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk; he also hit a fourth-inning solo homer.

Purnell Swett (4-3, 4-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored three runs in the first inning and four in the fourth before adding single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth. The lone run for Jack Britt (0-7, 0-7 SAC) came in the sixth.

The Rams totaled 13 hits in the game, including two each from Kylan Ransom, Braeden Oxendine, Ethan Wilkens and William Brooks. Ransom and Brooks each scored two runs. Oxendine, Brooks and Keithyn Hunt each had two RBIs.

In the first, Mason Locklear scored on a bunt single by Oxendine, Ransom scored on a Wilkens infield single and Oxendine scored when Brooks was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The entirety of the damage in the Rams’ four-run third came with two outs. Chris Baker tripled, and was brought home on a Brooks single. Hunt doubled to plate Brooks, then Cameron Fields doubled to score Hunt. Fields stole third, then stole home, during a Locklear at-bat.

Brooks pitched a perfect seventh in relief of Jacobs.

The teams meet again Friday in Pembroke.

In other local action, West Columbus defeated Fairmont 8-6.