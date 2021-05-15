From the fringe

ST. PAULS — This year’s St. Pauls football team and the 1975 Maxton football team will always be linked in Robeson County history. When the Bulldogs played for the 2AA state championship last week, they were the first county team since the Golden Eagles in 1975 to do so.

But there’s a deeper connection between one of each team’s star players — a family connection.

Some 46 years after helping lead Maxton’s championship run, Henry Billings watched his step-son, St. Pauls wide receiver Will Ford, play in the state final at Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium last week.

“When they went undefeated and made it to the state championship, that brought back memories,” Billings said. “The 1975 team, we were undefeated and went to the state championship. And I was just proud of those young men.”

That Maxton team won the title in its state championship appearance nearly a half-century ago. While St. Pauls fell short in the state final, a 42-14 loss to Salisbury, members of that Maxton team saw similarities between their team and this edition of Bulldogs.

“It was a great accomplishment for St. Pauls’ team this year,” Billings said. “Most of them young men have played together — just like we did — for four years, and they made there. They just didn’t get that ultimate win they were looking for.”

All of the Bulldogs were aware of — and perhaps felt the connection to — the Golden Eagles who went to the final before them. But Ford, naturally, felt that connection on a deeper level.

“It’s a really deep connection, because that was my step-dad’s last time playing in a championship game, and then my last time playing was in a championship game,” Ford said. “Since then, which is a long time ago — it’s just crazy.”

After winning in the West Regional final at Robbinsville — who was in the midst of a streak of nine state championships in an 11-year span — the Golden Eagles defeated North Duplin 86-8 in the Class A state championship. That offensive output still stands as a state championship record.

“We could’ve possibly done it earlier in the season with many teams, because most of us didn’t play in the second half, not on offense,” said James McDougald, who is Billings’ cousin and played on the 1975 Maxton team before starring at Wake Forest and signing briefly with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. “The chemistry was there; you can have talent all over the place, but if you don’t have chemistry, you’re missing everything.”

Billings scored Maxton’s last touchdown in the state championship game. When coach Roy Vaughn put the seniors back in for a curtain call, McDougald said, they realized Billings hadn’t scored.

“So we called the play and he scored,” McDougald said. “(If Billings hadn’t scored) would’ve been like Walter Payton playing in the Super Bowl and not scoring.”

“The memories I have from there was for four years we were destined to win the state championship, and my senior year we won it,” Billings said. “And I scored the last touchdown of the game. That was a dream come true for us.”

St. Pauls’ seniors started their careers with the Bulldogs going 5-7 before a 24-8 record over the last three years. The Maxton team also had a turnaround to reach their heights — one even more impressive.

“(The 1975 season) was the opposite of what we were as freshman; we lost all 10 games,” McDougald said. “Just hard work and determination and commitment turned the whole program around.”

Now in their 60s, the players from that Maxton team have kept their legacy alive through the stories passed on to younger players — like Ford.

“He’s told me stories about how they never got scored on until the championship game, and then it was just eight points,” Ford said. “And they were best friends and cousins, how they all played back in the day, how they used to get down.”

While there was likely a lot of advice for the St. Pauls team entering last week’s final, Billings advice for Ford was that much more practical, on what to expect in a state championship game from someone who’s been there.

“He told me not to get caught up in the stadium; yes, it’s a D-I school at N.C. State, but you’re still playing football,” Ford said. “Still play football like you’ve been doing.”

There’s been recent talk about the Bulldogs among the Golden Eagles teammates, who are proud to see a team from Robeson County finally match their feat of playing for a state championship.

“I talked to quite a few of them, and they were saying they were proud of those young men and hoping they could win the state championship,” Billings said.

They’re also hopeful it’s not nearly as long this time before another Robeson County team makes it back to the state championship round.

“There’s a lot of talent in this county, there really is,” McDougald said. “You play like you practice, and if you don’t practice hard, you won’t play hard. Hard work gives you great reward. All those wind sprints that you ran and suicides and everything else; when you win the state championship, it was worth it.”

That hope is shared by the St. Pauls seniors, who specifically hope to see their underclassman teammates put together another deep playoff run next year.

“After the season was over, after the game was over, all the seniors just told the underclassmen to just buy in to what the coaches say, keep working, keep grinding, get the extra reps in, and you’ll be there before you know it, you’ll be in that state championship again.”