From the fringe

May 15, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Sudan Pirates to hold golf tournament

The Sudan Pirates will hold a golf tournament fundraiser on June 26 at Fairmont Golf Club.

The entry fee is $50 per player or $200 per team. Sponsors are also needed.

All proceeds support Shriners Hospitals for Children, and are tax-deductible.

Contact any of the following Sudan Pirates to play and/or sponsor: Jimmy Prevatte at 910-736-7237, Trey Elam at 910-740-8610, or Kinly Williamson at 910-740-8539.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Atlas Warrick and Tom Clevelad were the winners in this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Mike Graham and Lee Hunt.

Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen were the second flight winners with Ricky Harris and Bob Antone coming in second place.

David Evans and Jerry Long won the third flight followed by Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly.

The fourth flight winners were Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones with James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry taking second.

James Humphrey, J.T. Powers, Ricky Harris and Gene Harrison were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club will host the Thursday Evening Scramble on Thursday, May 20 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday afternoon to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include Eddie Butler with a 69, Mitch Grier 72, Ricky Hamilton 72, Bob Antone 72, Aaron Maynor 74, Jacob Thompson 75, Brett Coleman 77 and Bert Thomas 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 68. They won in a scorecard playoff over Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis.

Ronnie Chavis and Warren Bowen were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]