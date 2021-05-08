Braves drop semifinals series opener to Columbus State

PEMBROKE — After losing five of their seven games since clinching the Peach Belt Conference regular-season title, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team took an early lead over Columbus State in the first game of the best-of-three PBC semifinal series on Saturday.

But the Braves bats struggled the rest of the way, especially against Cougars starter Jaylen Latta, and Columbus State scored five unanswered runs in a 7-3 win.

“They played better than we did,” UNCP coach Paul O’Neil said. “They made more plays than we did, they pitched better, they swung the bat better, all the way around. Hat goes off to them; they played a very good baseball game.”

The Braves (29-12) were held to three hits over the seven scoreless innings to finish the game, and only had one hit against Latta from the third through the sixth. The Cougars southpaw allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts in the win.

“I think anybody who watches the game out there can see that he moves the ball around, in and out, he changes speeds, and he does very well,” O’Neil sad. “He’s not easy to hit. He’s very talented, so hits are a premium. I just think he did a better job; I don’t think we made enough adjustments, and when we had a couple chances, we didn’t cash in, and that’s the difference in the baseball game. When you get opportunities against a quality arm like that you have to make sure that you get those runs knocked in.”

After Latta faced the minimum from the third to the fifth innings, the Braves got two on base with one out in the sixth — the half-inning after Columbus State (26-14) had taken the lead at 5-3 — when Bobby Dixon walked and Garrett Littleton singled, moving Dixon to second. But consecutive strikeouts ended the inning.

The Braves best chance over the final seven innings came in the eighth; trailing 7-3, they loaded the bases with no outs against Cougars pitcher Jake Hershman after Gage Hammonds was hit by a pitch, Dixon reached on a bloop single and Littleton on an error. But a hard-hit line drive became two outs when it was caught by Cougars first baseman Stephen Minter and the baserunner was doubled off; a groundout then ended the inning.

“We’ve got the bases loaded and we hit a line drive to first,” O’Neil said. “Bad luck or whatever, we should’ve been going back on a line drive, and we weren’t and we were out. That was a huge turning point late in the ballgame, and it’s hard to come back from that. We score a couple of runs in that inning, maybe we’re having a different conversation right now.”

Bucky Bonynge took the loss for UNCP, allowing seven runs in 6 1/3 innings with 10 hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

The Cougars scored two runs in the second on a Dane Bullock homer and one in the fifth on an Isaac Bouton solo shot, which tied the game at 3-3. Columbus State took the lead on an RBI single by David Meadows, who scored on a Will Wilbanks RBI groundout. They added two more in the seventh on a Colby Brabston RBI groundout and a Robert Brooks RBI single.

“(Bonynge) made some mistakes, especially when he was ahead of a couple hitters,” O’Neil said. “We were trying to locate the ball in some different areas and we didn’t, and they did a good job of hitting Bucky’s mistakes. … That’s how they got some crooked numbers.”

Jacob Morrison and Jake Mayhew worked a combined 2 2/3 innings in relief without allowing a hit for the Braves.

The Braves’ three runs came in the bottom of the second, when Wellington Guzman hit a two-run homer to plate Spencer Faulkner, who had doubled, and Trevor Clemons hit a solo homer. Clemons, who was 2-for-5, was the only Brave with multiple hits.

Bouton and Meadows each scored twice for the Cougars, with Bouton and Stephen Minter each earning three hits.

The Braves enter Sunday’s doubleheader needing a sweep of the twin bill to win the series and keep alive their chances of backing up the regular-season PBC crown with a tournament title.

“We’ll put all our eggs in the basket to try to win the first game,” O’Neil said. “If we win the first game, then it turns into a free for all, now the pressure is equal. They don’t have any pressure on them in Game 1, but if we can make it to Game 2, all of a sudden we’re playing for the whole enchilada, aren’t we?

“We’ll show up, we’ll be ready tomorrow; our kids will be ready to play just like they were today. Good Lord willing, we’ll play a little better than we did today. That’s what I’m hoping for, that we’ll have a little better approach offensively, make a few more plays out there and the sun will shine on us tomorrow.”

Chris Stiles