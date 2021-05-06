Local roundup: Lumberton baseball wins 3rd straight

May 5, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton baseball team earned an 8-5 win Wednesday over Jack Britt, earning its third straight win to start the season.

Garrett Smith threw 6 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts for Lumberton (3-0, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference), earning the win; Bobby Baxley got the save.

Jacob Scott and Hunter Beasley were both 2-for-3 for the Pirates.

The teams meet again Friday in Lumberton. Jack Britt is 0-3, overall and in the SAC.

Scotland tops Purnell Swett baseball

Three early runs led Scotland to a 6-2 win over Purnell Swett Wednesday.

The Scots (3-0, 3-0 SAC) scored twice in the first inning and once in the second. After Purnell Swett (2-1, 2-1 SAC) scored two runs in he fifth, the Scots answered with three in the bottom half.

The Rams were held to four hits, two of which were by Mason Locklear; he and Cameron Fields each had an RBI, and Fields and Zac Strickland each scored a run.

Only two of the six runs allowed by Rams pitching were earned; Purnell Swett made three errors in the game. Among the four Rams pitchers were starter Kylan Ransom, who took the loss, and Keithyn Hunt, who struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Lane Roberson pitched the complete game with eight strikeouts in the win for Scotland.

The teams meet again Thursday in Pembroke.

In other baseball action Wednesday, St. Pauls defeated South Columbus 20-8.

Lumberton wrestling wins two at tri-meet

The Lumberton wrestling team remained undefeated with two conference wins Wednesday.

Lumberton won 46-27 over Hoke County and 49-30 over Jack Britt, improving to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the SAC.

The Pirates will wrestle Friday at a tri-match against North Bruswick and West Brunswick in Leland.