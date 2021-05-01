Purnell Swett to face Pine Forest in softball playoffs

May 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — The Purnell Swett softball team learned its playoff opponent Saturday when the North Carolina High School Athletic Assocation released state tournament brackets.

The Rams, a No. 4 seed after winning the Sandhills Athletic Conference title, will host No. 13 Pine Forest in the 4A first round on Monday.

Pine Forest (5-3) is an at-large from the Patriot 3A/4A Conference.

The bracket is favorable for the Rams from a travel standpoint; if they advance, Purnell Swett would be home through at least the second round, with a short potential third-round trip to South View, and a home game in that round if the Tigers lose in either of the first two rounds.

As expected, Lumberton did not make the 4A field and Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls did not make the 2A field.

In girls soccer, Purnell Swett, Lumberton and St. Pauls all fell short of playoff berths in their respective classifications.