Local roundup: Lumberton girls soccer falls to Hoke County in finale

April 29, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Hoke County in its season finale at home Thursday.

Hoke County (7-6, 7-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 2-0 at halftime.

Lumberton (1-11-2, 1-11-2 SAC) scored midway through the second half on an unassisted goal by Maggie Bollinger.

The Pirates end their season after struggling with a young team that suffered some impactful injuries.

Purnell Swett shut out by Richmond

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team was shut out in the regular-season finale at Richmond Thursday, ending the Rams’ slim chances at an at-large playoff berth.

Richmond (12-2, 12-2 SAC) scored two goals in the first 12 minutes of the game, both by Jayla McDougald, and never looked back.

The Raiders added another goal before halftime and one in the second half.

Purnell Swett finishes its season at 6-6-2, both overall and in SAC play.