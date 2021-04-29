Local roundup: Rams beat Pirates on the pitch

April 28, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team earned a 2-0 win over rival Lumberton Wednesday.

The Rams (6-5-2, 6-5-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) got one goal in each half from Jadyn Locklear.

Lumberton (1-10-2, 1-10-2 SAC) missed a potential game-tying penalty kick with 17 minutes left as it hit the goalpost.

“Both teams competed very hard and it was a game of two halves,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “I felt like (Purnell Swett) had the edge in the first and with some adjustments we had the better of the play in the second.

“The difference in the game was two moments of brilliance by Jadyn. She scored two fantastic goals in each half. We knew we needed to defend her well all night, and did a good job most of the match, but she’s a quality player and rose to the occasion.”

Lumberton hosts Hoke County and Purnell Swett hosts Richmond on Thursday. The makeup games are the last games of the regular season. The Rams still have a chance for an at-large playoff berth.

St. Pauls baseball tops Red Springs

The St. Pauls baseball team earned a 9-7 home win over Red Springs in nonconference play Wednesday.

Isaac Garner was the winning pitcher, striking out seven for the Bulldogs (2-0), and scored two runs offensively with one hit. Cameron Revels pitched one inning to record the save, with two strikeouts.

Josh Henderson, Will Brooks, Stevie Smith and Dakota Strickland had hits for St. Pauls and each scored a run.

St. Pauls hosts Fairmont on Tuesday and Red Springs (0-1) hosts West Bladen Wednesday.

Bulldogs softball beats Red Devils

The St. Pauls softball team earned a 4-3 win over Red Springs in the season finale for both teams Wednesday in Red Springs.

Madison Williams and Braxtin Kinlaw each had two hits for St. Pauls (2-11, 2-6 Three Rivers Conference), with Williams scoring two runs and Kinlaw scoring one. Alicia Monroe had a hit and two RBIs.

Yomaris Vasquez pitched a complete-game three-hitter for the Bulldogs.

Red Springs finished at 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the TRC.

Lumberton wrestling earns two wins

The Lumberton wrestling team was back on the mat Monday for the first time in over a year and didn’t miss a beat.

Lumberton went undefeated for the night in the tri-meet between Scotland and Gray’s Creek.

The Pirates defeated Scotland 60-18 and Gray’s Creek 50-24.

The Pirates will be in Fayetteville Friday for a tri-meet against Terry Sanford and Western Harnett.