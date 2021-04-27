Errors, runners left on base cost Lumberton in loss to Scotland

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s Aniya Merritt (3) swings at a pitch during Monday’s game against Scotland in Lumberton.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s seniors were honored before Monday’s home game against Scotland. Pictured, from left, are Nakiyah Hunt, Anna Mercer, Syniah Lancaster, August Smith, Mallori Allen, Haleigh Harper.
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team has played much better through the second half of the season after struggling early, with defense being the primary cause of some early setbacks.
When those defensive struggles returned Monday against Scotland, combined with 10 Pirate runners left on base, the result was a 6-4 defeat, ending a five-game Lumberton winning streak.
“We gave them some runs early on, and we didn’t lay down, we had a chance in the end,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We put some pressure on them there, and we didn’t hit the ball as well as we’ve been. … They put up runs and capitalized on our mistakes; that’s what good teams do.”
Two fifth-inning errors led to two unearned runs for Scotland (8-3, 8-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference), allowing them to stretch a 4-2 lead to 6-2. Taylor Waitley singled, then advanced to third on an error and scored when Olivia Hyatt singled. Hyatt then scored on an error, which would have been the third out.
Lumberton (8-5, 6-5 SAC) scored two runs in the sixth inning; after Alyssa Stone singled to plate Nakiyah Hunt, a two-out error kept the inning alive and scored pinch-runner Kaela Ortt. But a strikeout ended the inning, stranding a pair, and the Pirates stranded three more in the seventh, after two-out singles by Nyiah Walker and Hunt and a Haleigh Harper walk extended the game before a strikeout ended it.
“We just couldn’t get a big hit when we needed a big hit, and we’ve been getting that during our win streak, we’ve been getting big hits; we just didn’t get them tonight,” Register said.
Sydnee Dial allowed nine hits and three earned runs with four walks and 12 strikeouts, pitching a complete game for Scotland.
Lumberton’s Halona Sampson allowed two earned runs on eight hits — eight Scots had one hit each — with two walks and four strikeouts.
Alona Hanna, Hunt and Walker each had two hits for Lumberton.
A Lindsay Locklear solo home run opened the Scotland scoring in the second inning; the Pirates stranded the bases loaded in the bottom half of the frame and trailed 1-0.
Scotland scored three runs in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. An error on Raven Taylor’s stolen base allowed Natalie Smith to score from third; Taylor scored on a Kadence Sheppard RBI groundout and Lindsay Locklear, who walked, scored on a Dial RBI single.
Lumberton answered in the bottom of the third with a two-RBI single by Hunt to plate Syniah Lancaster and Hanna, though the Pirates left two runners on base in the inning.
Seniors Hunt, Mercer, Lancaster, Harper, August Smith, Mallori Allen and were honored before the game, their final home game for the Pirates.
“It’s been a tough two years for them, not playing last year, limited schedule this year,” Register said. “I just feel sorry for them — not only just softball, but in the classrooms, graduations, missing proms, all that stuff. It’s tough for a 17-, 18-year-old kid to have to deal with that. So I really appreciate their dedication and hard work to try to push through all this stuff.”
The Pirates enter Wednesday’s game at rival Purnell Swett with a small chance to qualify for the state playoffs as an at-large with a win, although those chances took a hit with Monday’s loss. In any scenario, the Pirates hope to spoil the Rams’ chances of clinching the SAC title with a win; the Rams won 8-2 at Hoke County on Monday.
“I always say if you’re playing for something at the end of the season, you’ve had a good season,” Register said. “Win or lose on Wednesday, I think we’ve had a good season, but it would be nice to end the season with a win over our county rival.”
Lumberton girls soccer falls to Scotland again
After Scotland scored four goals over the final 20 minutes to beat the Lumberton girls soccer team 4-2 on Thursday, Monday’s match felt like déjà vu for the Pirates — Scotland scored twice in the final five minutes to earn a 2-1 win.
Lumberton (1-9-2, 1-9-2 SAC) led 1-0 after an unassisted goal by Mia Brayboy midway through the first half, and held that lead through 75 minutes of the 80-minute contest before the two late goals by Scotland (2-9, 2-9 SAC) turned the match in the Scots’ favor.
“We had a number of chances to increase the lead over the rest of the match (after the goal) but just couldn’t capitalize,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Heartbreaking setback.”
Eve Smith and Brianna Richardson split time in goal for the Pirates and combined for seven saves, as starting keeper Diamond Harris is out with an injury.
The Pirates play at Purnell Swett Wednesday.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.