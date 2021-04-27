Errors, runners left on base cost Lumberton in loss to Scotland

Not only was the 2020 high school baseball season canceled just a few games in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but baseball has had to wait for a later-than-usual start this spring due to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s amended 2020-21 calendar.

But next week local teams will finally take to the diamond, aiming to complete the first full season in two years.

As Robeson County’s five high school teams prepare to open the season, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Fairmont

Fairmont looked set to be solid contenders in 2020 and beyond before the pandemic, with a solid young core. But through transfers and opt-outs, seven expected returners from last year are no longer on the roster.

“We’re going to be very, very young,” Fairmont coach Sandy Thorndyke said. “We only have four guys with varsity experience. So we’re going to be completely different than the Fairmont teams of the past.”

Even those four returners are a young group, though three of them have played varsity since their freshmen year: junior utility player Cameron Hodge, sophomore infielder Noah Parker and outfielder/first baseman Malachi Gales, and the team’s lone senior, outfielder/catcher Quentin Hunt.

“We’re going to go as long as they go,” Thorndyke said. “And they’re not bad baseball players.”

Parker, Hodge and sophomore Nate Jones will be the team’s three primary pitchers after the team’s top three pitchers from last year were among the departures.

Jones, Ridge Walters and Will Bartley are varsity newcomers Thorndyke expects to contribute.

With the turnover on the team entering this season, Thorndyke’s goal is to see how competitive his team can be and go from there.

“We haven’t preached winning or losing,” Thorndyke said. “Our big thing is just getting better every day, and see if we can’t compete.”

Fairmont (8-13, 6-11 Three Rivers Conference in 2019) opens the season Friday at home against Whiteville.

Lumberton

Lumberton has struggled at the middle to the bottom of the Sandhills Athletic Conference over the last few years after some successful seasons in the mid-2010s.

Coach Jeff McLamb is looking to play a more scrappy style of baseball this year as the team hopes to move closer to the top of the SAC.

“The boys are working hard. We figure we’re going to be a small-ball, go-get-it type of team,” McLamb said. “We’ve got to pitch good, we’ve got to cut down our strikeouts, become a better-hitting team, play a little small ball and just do the little things. If we can get to doing that, I think we can compete with anybody.”

The Pirates (5-16, 3-11 Sandhills Athletic Conference in 2019) are led by a group of seniors including infielders Bobby Baxley, Hunter Beasley and Jacob Scott and utility man Hayden Hunt, though the start of Hunt’s season will be delayed by injury.

“They’re doing a good job of leading and showing these younger boys how we do it,” McLamb said.

Scott will “carry the load” on the mound to start the season due to Hunt’s injury.

Among the Pirates’ underclassman, McLamb says Garrett Smith and Jordan Bryant will both pitch and play the infield. First baseman Sam Beck will be a key offensive contributor.

Lumberton opens Tuesday at Hoke County.

Purnell Swett

The county’s most experienced team, and the one best-positioned to contend for a conference title in 2021, is Purnell Swett, with 12 seniors, six of whom have already committed to play collegiately.

“They had goals set last year, and we didn’t get to obtain them, but this is a new year and we know what we’re after, and hopefully we can achieve that,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We feel we should be contending for a conference championship, and we want to make a run in the state playoffs.”

A new wrinkle for the Rams (14-12, 8-6 SAC in 2019) is several position changes for 2021. Ethan Wilkins moves from catcher to first base, Chris Baker from third base to catcher, Ashton Scott from second base to shortstop and Mason Locklear from outfield to second base.

“It’s just what’s best for the team,” Lamb said. “And honestly, they’ve grown, they’ve gotten bigger, and in maturity.”

Jonathan Jacobs, a UNC Pembroke commit, will lead the pitching staff. He and Wilkins will bat at the top of the order.

“Our big question mark is, after (Jacobs) some guys are going to step up on the mound,” Lamb said. “Who’s it going to be, that’s what it comes down to, who’s going to be that guy.”

Of the non-seniors, Lamb expects Kylan Ransom, Keithan Hunt and Isaiah Oxendine to also have significant roles.

The Rams host Richmond Tuesday to start the season.

Red Springs

The Red Springs team is focusing on the fundamentals after last year’s lost season, making sure they have a solid foundation entering the new campaign with a young team.

“It’s taken some time to catch back up,” Red Springs coach Chris Howell said. “The kids have been dedicated so far, the ones that are coming out. That’s where we’re at right now, working on the fundamentals and knocking the rust off.”

The Red Devils (12-10, 11-7 TRC in 2019) had eight seniors graduate from last year’s team, and are led by four seniors this year: Skyler Locklear, Dorian Bryant, A.J. Goins and Terrance Barefield.

Those four will bat at the top of the order, and Howell is counting on their leadership on and off the field.

“I spoke with those four only and said these young guys are looking up to them, so they need to be a positive role model and lead by example, on and off the field,” Howell said. “They’ve been motivators, and I told them they need to be positive because there’s going to be a learning curve for the younger guys.”

Underclassmen Tyler McMillan and Henry Buie are expected contributors as well.

Locklear and Goins will lead the pitching staff, though Howell expects a “pitcher-by-committee” approach instead of one dominant arm this season.

Red Springs opens Friday at St. Pauls.

St. Pauls

St. Pauls is a younger team, with just one senior who is a returning starter, after seven seniors from last year graduated, but coach Matthew Hunt expects his team’s pitching depth to be a potential strength.

Fairmont transfer Stevie Smith and senior Isaac Garner will lead the way, with Josh Henderson, Cam Revels and T.J. Parker also expected to get some innings.

“Everybody’s going to get an opportunity,” Hunt said. “We’re going to be young on the mound. We’re just hoping with the Stevie tranfer that he’s going to show us some things, and with Isaac being a senior, that he just steps up and shoves it every chance he gets.”

The upperclassmen have taken on the role of de facto assistant coaches for the Bulldogs (10-12, 8-10 TRC in 2019) in the leadup to the season, Hunt said, including Garner in particular.

“Pretty much all my returning starters, they’re all pitching in and trying to help these young guys get better, and that’s what it’s going to take for this program to get better,” Hunt said.

Garner, Henderson and Antonio Canderlaria are key returners in the lineup, and Will Brooks, Revels and Parker are part of a sophomore class that is the Bulldogs’ future core.

“The guys we’ve got playing are some special kids, the sophomores are very special for the whole school at St. Pauls,” Hunt said. “So I think if we get together and get everybody where they’re supposed to be, I think we can be in the top three, top four of this conference.”

St. Pauls hosts West Bladen in their opener Tuesday.