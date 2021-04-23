Scotland beats Lumberton girls soccer

April 22, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LAURINBURG — Four late goals propelled the Scotland girls soccer team past Lumberton Thursday.

Lumberton (1-8-2, 1-8-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 midway through the second half before Scotland (1-9, 1-9 SAC) scored four unanswered goals over the final 20 minutes to win.

The Pirates’ first goal came from Brianna Richardson and was unassisted. An own goal by Scotland made it 2-0 with 31 minutes remaining.

The teams play again Monday in Lumberton.