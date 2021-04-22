Local roundup: Lumberton girls soccer falls to Richmond

April 21, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ROCKINGHAM — The Lumberton girls soccer team lost 2-0 at Richmond Thursday.

The game was tied at halftime before Richmond (8-2, 8-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored two second-half goals.

“We played well defensively, but struggled offensively to creat goal-scoring chances,” Pirates coach Kenny Simmons said.

Goalkeeper Eve Smith, up from the JV team, had 14 saves for Lumberton (1-7-2, 1-7-2 SAC).

The Pirates play at Scotland on Thursday in the first of two consecutive games against the Scots.