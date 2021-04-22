UNCP volleyball falls in PBC semis

April 21, 2021 Robesonian Sports

Top-seeded Flagler sweeps Braves

Staff report
UNCP Athletics The UNC Pembroke volleyball team huddles during a game earlier this season.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team threw everything on the table in its battle with Peach Belt Conference regular season champion and top-seeded Flagler, but the Saints used late rallies in both the second and third sets to finish off a 3-0 (20-25, 22-25, 22-25) sweep of the short-handed Braves in the semifinal round of the PBC Tournament on Wednesday evening.

The setback put the wraps on an abbreviated, but memorable, season for the Braves (7-8), who matched their best win total in league play in more than two decades with Saturday’s victory at Young Harris. The Saints (16-3) advance to Saturday’s championship game where they will take on second-seeded Augusta.

Flagler hit .361 and committed just five errors in the opening set to get the night started with a 25-20 triumph in the opening set. The Braves trailed by one point, 9-8, following a kill from Shannon Skryd, but the Saints put together a 6-1 run to pull away for good. The visitors fought off an initial set point by the hosts, but Lindsay Glynn’s kill finished it out at 25-20.

The Saints benefited from seven attack errors and a trio of service errors by the Braves on the way to capturing the second set. Flagler took its first lead of the set, 11-10, off of a kill by Victoria Bowrosen, but a 7-0 run by the Braves put them out in front, 19-16 minutes later. UNCP took a 22-21 lead following a kill from Katelyn West, but the Saints tacked up the set’s final four points, including a pair via hitting errors by the Braves, to win 25-22.

UNCP had all the makings of notching a win in set three, but another late run by the hosts sealed the final outcome. A kill by Katelyn West gave the Braves a key point that allowed them to forge a late 19-17 advantage, but the Saints rebounded to score three of the next four points and eventually knot things up at 20 points apiece. Kaila Crowder’s kill, again, handed the Braves a one-point lead, 22-21, but the Saints captured four consecutive points, including three via kill, to close out the night at 25-22.

Kaila Crowder led the Braves with 12 kills and Brianna Warren had 10, with three blocks. Katie Pressley had 29 assists. Hope Turbyfill had 16 digs and Shannon Skyrd had 14.