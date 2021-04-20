Myrtle, Jack Britt outduel Bullard, Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — The last time The University of North Carolina at Pembroke played a home football game, Ben Miller was still the school’s head men’s basketball coach, the 2020 election was still nearly a year away and COVID-19 didn’t yet exist.

Some 518 days later, as they bring the 2021 spring season to a close, the Braves will finally return to Grace P. Johnson Stadium on Saturday when they host Frostburg State.

The Braves will play their home opener in a game that will also be their season finale, as the shortened schedule and some virus-related circumstances beyond their control have left them off their home field so far this season. Home games on March 20 and April 10 were canceled before the Frostburg State contest was added to the schedule.

“It’s so great to be able to stay at home, and we’re really looking forward to being in front of our families and friends and fans,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “So it really is exciting to be able to play the last game here at home and try to finish things out the right way here in front of the home crowd.”

The Braves return home a different, and better, team than the one that defeated Virginia-Wise 20-7 in the season finale on Nov. 16, 2019. UNCP is 2-1 on the season, with the only loss coming at Charleston, the Mountain East Conference’s South Division champion, three weeks ago. Due to a scheduled off week Easter weekend and the canceled game last week, the Braves haven’t played since that defeat.

“Our team has been quietly hungry to get back out on the field, so we’ve actually had a good demeanor about the way we’ve gone about our business this week,” Richardson said. “Three weeks ago, we suffered a tough loss, so guys are really hungry to get out there and get that kind of out of our system as well.”

While seniors do have the option for an extra year of eligibility, as the NCAA is allowing all athletes to have a redshirt year due to COVID-19’s effects on each sport’s season, seven Braves seniors have decided this will be their final season with the team. A senior day will be celebrated for those players Saturday.

“I think they’re motivated, and they’re very excited to go out the right way,” Richardson said. “That’s been kind of the challenge all week to the whole team, to make sure that we have an attitude and a mentality to finish well so that we can take this with us, whether we’re coming back in the fall or those who are not coming back.”

Frostburg State (2-1) finished second in the MEC North Division, with wins over Wheeling and Alderson Broaddus and a road loss at Notre Dame College, who won the North Division.

“I think what they really do well is they play hard and they’re a disciplined football team,” Richardson said. “They’re going to be a team that’s hungry and well-coached and they’re going to be very very sound in what they do. We’ve got to be ready to match their intensity and make sure that we are playing our best, and I look forward to a great matchup against these guys.”

The Bobcats have played with two quarterbacks throughout the season, with Graham Walker (344 yards, four touchdowns) and Chad Palmer (246 yards, two touchdowns) both appearing in each game, and also have five players with at least 19 rushing attempts, led by Malcolm Facey (141 yards, three touchdowns).

Kyle Belack is a standout receiver for the Bobcats, with 16 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’ve got to play our game, and make sure we do what we’re supposed to do very well, and we can’t look to individuals or stats up to this point, or anything like that, that would start to distract us from just doing our job the best we can one play at a time,” Richardson said. “I think that’s really what the biggest message is; we’ll have to make sure we’re aware of things like that, in terms of their personnel, but at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to how we match up and play every single call that we’re supposed to and making sure we execute our stuff.”

Offensively, the Braves will face a Frostburg State defense allowing 236.7 yards and 15.0 points per game this season. The ability to run the ball will be key for the Braves, as will quarterback Josh Jones’ playmaking ability.

“If you look at throughout the year this season, when we’ve played well we’ve been able to run the ball effectively. When we haven’t, we haven’t played very well,” Richardson said. “So we’ve got to be able to definitely establish the run offensively. I think if Josh (Jones) can get into a nice rhythm and feel comfortable and confident and we can protect him, I think he’ll be able to make some good plays for us. I don’t think that game up at Charleston sits very well with him, and so I’m really looking forward to him being able to create and manage the offense and be a great leader for us offensively and give us a great spark.”

In what is a de facto third-place game in the MEC — in the form of a bonus game at the same hour the two division champions play for the conference title — the Braves are looking forward to take the field one more time, especially as they finally get to play on their home field again.

“It’s very fun to know that they’re the runner-up in the North Division, we’re the runner-up in the South Division, and you’ve got two formidable opponents going up against each other and it’s definitely a game that means something to us,” Richardson said. “We’re excited to play it and we’re going to try to take advantage of this opportunity.”