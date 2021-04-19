UNCP baseball beats North Georgia, clinches PBC regular-season title

April 18, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — River Ryan highlighted a six-run fourth inning with a two-out grand slam and the 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team held off a late charge by No. 21 North Georgia to finish off a weekend sweep of the Nighthawks with an 11-9 triumph on Sunday afternoon that also handed the Braves their first Peach Belt Conference regular season championship in program history.

The result put the finishing touches on the seventh league series sweep of the season for the Braves (27-6, 23-4 PBC) who will close out a seven-game home stand on Tuesday evening against 26th-ranked Catawba (29-7) at Sammy Cox Field. The Nighthawks (24-12, 22-11) have now dropped four-straight games in the series with the Braves, but suffered its first weekend sweep at the hands of the Braves since the 2013 campaign.

UNCP now has two conference titles to its credit, including the 2011 PBC Tourmament crown.

A costly error with the bases loaded and two outs and the bases loaded kept a rally going for the Braves in the fourth and eventually led to six unearned runs crossing the plate. River Ryan highlighted the frame with a two-out grand slam to push the lead out to 7-2, and Bobby Dixon capped off the innings with a RBI single through the right side.

North Georgia cut into its deficit with three runs in the sixth, pushing the first run across on a RBI single up the middle by Will Hardigree, and then pulling to within a pair of runs with a 2-run homer off the bat of Jake Arnold.

Ryan and Gage Hammonds each had three hits for the Braves, as Hammonds also homered and had two RBIs and Ryan finished with six RBIs. Trevor Clemons scored twice.

Tim Conway had three hits and two RBIs for UNG, Crews Taylor had a double and a homer with an RBI and Jake Arnold had a homer and three RBIs.

Darren Bowen (5-0) earned the win for UNCP and Jay Pendley (1-1) took the loss.

The Braves will close out a seven-game home stand on Tuesday when they suit up to take on 26th-ranked Catawba (29-7) at Sammy Cox Field. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.