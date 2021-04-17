From the fringe

ST. PAULS — Coming off one matchup of undefeated teams in the regular-season finale, the St. Pauls football team will face another perfect opponent Friday in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2AA state playoffs.

The No. 2 seed Bulldogs host No. 7 Randleman for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“They’re a very strong program, I’ve known about them a long time,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “Randleman has a very good reputation, a very solid program, one of the best programs in the state. They consistently play well every year, deep in the playoffs, and they’re very well-coached team with really good athletes.”

The standout player for the Tigers (7-0) is dual-threat quarterback Harrison Moffitt, who has thrown for 645 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 823 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season. Moffitt is the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

“We’ve got to make sure that he beats us; don’t give him free plays,” Setzer said. “I don’t know that we can contain him, because he’s such a good athlete. … But we’re going to have to make him work, that’s the thing about it.”

Amarion Moton is a key back for the Tigers, having rushed for 628 yards and nine touchdowns. Four receivers have caught at least 10 passes, including Kaleb Mitchell with four touchdown catches.

Offensively, St. Pauls (5-0) will look to score on a defense allowing 6.6 points per game for the season.

“It’s really important this week for us to have solid practices, and it’s important to sharpen up on some of the things we don’t do well and continue to highlight the things we do do well this week,” Setzer said. “Playing against such a good defense, playing Red Springs’ defense was the best thing for us going into the playoffs.”

While a team’s sixth game usually comes in the middle of the regular season, the Bulldogs’ play their sixth game in the playoffs due to the shortened season and having two games canceled due to an early-season stint under quarantine. But Setzer said that, despite the team’s relative lack of time on the field, they are ready to go as they enter the postseason.

“I think we’re ready for the playoffs,” Setzer said. “Every time we get to play, we’ve been so excited, and we understand we’re blessed to be able to play.”

Randleman is in its first season under coach Shane Timmons after longtime coach Shane Handy went to Clayton. The Tigers won the Piedmont Athletic Conference championship with a 6-0 league record, and also recorded a nonconference win.

The Tigers reached the regional final round in 2019 and haven’t lost in the first round since 2016. St. Pauls has lost six straight first-round appearances since their last playoff win in 2012.

Friday will be the first meeting between the schools in football. The winner will play the winner of SouthWest Edgecombe and Roanoke Rapids in the second round.

“We’re going to play our way,” Setzer said. “We’ve got to play our way, so that’s the thing, we’ve got to continue pushing what we believe in and sell out to what we believe in. The only way to win is in our fashion, so we’ve got to play Bulldog football.”

Red Springs at Wallace Rose Hill

On the one hand, Red Springs faces what should be an even matchup of two conference runners-up against Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday. On the other hand, few programs can match the Bulldogs’ postseason pedigree over the last decade.

The Red Devils face the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. in Teachey in the 2A first round.

“Wallace-Rose Hill is a perennial power,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “They’re solid this year, they’re athletic, we’re playing at their place; this is going to be a tough game.”

The Bulldogs won the state championship each year from 2014-17, the last coming with current head coach Kevin Motsinger. Wallace-Rose Hill also reached the third round in 2018 before a 2019 first-round loss to Whiteville, the program’s earliest playoff exit since 2012.

Red Springs (4-1), the Three Rivers Conference runner-up after Friday’s 42-25 loss at St. Pauls, and Wallace-Rose Hill (4-3), the second-place finisher behind Clinton in the East Central Conference, are similar teams.

Like the Red Devils, the Bulldogs primarily run the ball but have successfully used the passing game in key spots, with six of 16 completions this season by quarterback Xzavier Piersall going for touchdowns. Christopher Murphy has been the most prolific receiver, catching three of those scores.

Five backs have run for at least 155 yards on the season, led by Kaymond Farrior (671 yards, eight touchdowns), Antwon Montgomery (547 yards, five touchdowns) and Kanye Roberts (533 yards, three touchdowns).

“They’re fast, super-athletic, I think three, four, five solid, good backs,” Ches said. “They’ve got good depth. It’s going to be a definite hill to climb.”

Defensively, Wallace-Rose Hill allows 27.9 points per game; this includes twice holding an opponent to 13 points or less but also three times allowing 35 or more.

“We try to keep to our identity,” Ches said. “We have to execute, we have to be who we are. It’s about little bit of toughness, a lot of execution, and a fair amount of prayer.”

The Red Devils are seeking their third second-round appearance in the last four seasons after previously not advancing in the playoffs since 2012. They lost 35-21 at West Craven in the second round last season.

Wallace-Rose Hill has won all three meetings between the programs all-time — two regular-season games in 2001-02, and a third-round playoff game in 2011.

Friday’s winner will face the winner of Reidsville and Southwest Onslow in the second round.