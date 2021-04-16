Defensive miscues costly as Fairmont falls to East Bladen

FAIRMONT — The bats came to life late for the Fairmont softball team against East Bladen on Thursday, but the hole the Golden Tornadoes had dug themselves with six errors was ultimately too much to overcome.

Seven unearned runs for the Eagles were the difference as East Bladen earned a 9-6 win.

“I might as well record the little speech and just replay it every day,” Fairmont coach Donnie Carter said. “Defensively this year is what’s been the difference for us. We dig ourselves a hole early, and we have to fight back. They don’t quit; they really believe that if we’ve got a bat left, we’ve got a chance to win, but if we could just stop getting in such a big hole early, we could win.”

The early hole Thursday was a 3-0 deficit before the Golden Tornadoes came to bat in the first inning. The first two Eagle batters, Kayleigh Raynor and Laura Davisson, both reached on errors and scored on RBI groundouts by Karli Priest and Alyssa Futrell. Emma Turbeville scored on a wild pitch with two outs, also an unearned run.

Fairmont (4-5, 2-3 Three Rivers Conference) scored a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Lindsey Floyd, plating Santana Anderson. But the Golden Tornadoes didn’t score again until the sixth inning, at which point they trailed 6-1; Fairmont stranded a runner at third with one out or less in the third and fourth innings as part of their seven stranded baserunners in the game.

“They make the difference,” Carter said. “Sometimes our kids think that we win or lose in the last inning. We win or lose early, because we don’t get those runs in.”

East Bladen (5-4, 4-1 TRC), who won its fourth straight, padded its lead in the third inning with an AnnaGrey Huestess RBI single to score Maegan Burney. In the fourth, Dyiamon Robinson reached on an error and sored on Davisson’s sacrifice fly. Priest reached on an error to lead off the fifth and scored on a Futrell RBI single for the Eagles’ 6-1 lead.

Anderson doubled to start the bottom of the sixth and Lakayla Chavis reached on a walk; both scored unearned runs on an error, making it 6-3.

The Eagles answered in the top of the seventh with a Preist RBI double to score Turbeville, before another Fairmont error allowed Priest and Burney to score, giving East Bladen a 9-3 advantage.

Macie Huggins and Alexis Hinson reached to start the bottom half before Anderson homered, cutting the lead in half at 9-6. Floyd and Chavis, the next two Golden Tornadoes, also reached, before Raynor retired the next three hitters to end the game.

Anderson finished with three hits, three runs and three RBIs for Fairmont.

“I’m proudest most of Santana,” Carter said. “To be walked intentionally a lot, and sometimes to be walked intentionally when they’re throwing but they’re not giving you anything, but she’s keeping her head up, she’s being patient, and if they make a mistake and give her something, she’s ready to hit.”

Floyd had two hits at the plate for the Golden Tornadoes and allowed two earned runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts, taking the hard-luck loss.

Raynor allowed four earned runs on nine hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in the win.

Priest was the Eagles’ offensive leader with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Futrell also had two RBIs and Burney scored two runs.

While the game was disappointing for Fairmont, Carter said it also shows how close the Golden Tornadoes are to winning more games — and he uses that positive outlook with the team.

“When we come down here, I don’t get negative on them,” Carter said. “I got on them a little bit today early, but I’ve been the nice approach all year, so I figured let’s see if this will work a little bit. But I wasn’t really upset, I was just trying to see if we could get some fire in them. There’s no reason to be negative with them, because they’re trying to do what they’re being taught, they just haven’t gotten there yet. But they’re close, and they’re getting closer every day.”

Fairmont plays Tuesday at TRC-leading South Columbus.

