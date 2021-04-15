Local roundup: Purnell Swett softball beats Pinecrest

April 14, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

SOUTHERN PINES — The Purnell Swett softball team earned a 4-1 win at Pinecrest Wednesday to stay atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.

Purnell Swett (7-1, 7-1 SAC) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Georgia Locklear, then added a run on a passed ball later in the frame.

A sacrifice fly by Torrie Butler extended the Rams’ lead to 3-0 in the third, and Georgia Locklear added an RBI double in the sixth to make it 4-0.

The lone Pinecrest (1-7, 1-7 SAC) run came in the seventh.

Summer Bullard took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and struck out 12 Patriot hitters. She allowed three hits.

Georgia Locklear and Nyla Mitchell led Purnell Swett with two hits apiece.

Purnell Swett hosts Scotland on Friday.

Lumberton girls soccer draws with Seventy-First

The Lumberton girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw against SAC foe Seventy-First Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Lumberton (1-5-2, 1-5-2 SAC) scored 10 minutes into the second half on an Ayden Bullard goal assisted by Diamond Harris.

Seventy-First (1-7-1, 1-7-1 SAC) scored an equalizer with 24 minutes remaining on an Ahjalah Yates goal.

The Pirates travel to league-leading Pinecrest on Monday.