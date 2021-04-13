McGirt hopes to continue Heritage success

RED SPRINGS — It’s a big game anytime St. Pauls meets Red Springs in any sport, and particularly on the gridiron.

But there may never have been a bigger meeting between the schools in football than the one Friday at 7 p.m. in Red Springs.

Both teams enter the regular-season finale at a perfect 4-0 on the season, and the winner will claim the Three Rivers Conference championship.

“It’s a big game, there ain’t no hiding it,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “There’s a lot of ramifications on it. It’s a rivalry, it’s a conference championship. If you play the game, what else could you want?”

In the county’s longest-running rivalry, which has been played every year back to 1956, this is the first time both teams have been undefeated entering the game excluding the six times they met in a season opener in the 1990s. It is the seventh time St. Pauls has entered the game undefeated and the sixth time for Red Springs.

The most comparable stakes to Friday’s game came in 1991, when St. Pauls entered 9-0; Red Springs was 6-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. The Red Devils earned a 21-7 win to win the conference title and knock the Bulldogs out of the playoffs. Excluding openers, this is the only time either school has given the other its first loss of the season — the second will come with either outcome Friday.

The teams have split the last six meetings but St. Pauls has won three of the last four, including last year’s 24-7 win at home that accounted for the only TRC loss in Red Springs’ conference-championship season. St. Pauls leads the all-time series 33-32.

As a new chapter is written Friday, when St. Pauls has the ball the Bulldogs’ efficient offense, averaging 42.0 points per game, faces a Red Springs defense that has allowed six points all season, and none in its three home games.

“We’re just going to have to play real physical,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “It’s going to come down to the D-line vs. O-line. They have a quality offensive line. The running back (KeMarion Baldwin) is a stud. They’re not complicated; they execute what they do very well, and we’re going to have to execute what we do to give us a chance, and we’re going to have to tackle when we get there. They’re sturdy dudes, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Baldwin has run for 543 yards and nine touchdowns and Demonte Williams has run for 345 yards and three scores. Mikail Breeden has thrown for 486 yards and eight touchdowns, including four to Waltay Jackson and two to Will Ford.

“They haven’t allowed a lot of points, so we’ll be ecstatic to get a score, and that’s what we have to be,” Setzer said. “They’re going to make you earn every point, so we need to be up for the challenge and earn every point.”

The Red Springs offense has been efficient in the running game this season, as is the Red Devils’ reputation under Ches. But they’ve also thrown some key passes in big moments throughout the season, an added element Setzer says makes them a “more complete team.”

Colton Locklear is 15-for-21 passing on the season for 311 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

“We’re going to have to have flawless execution,” Ches said. “We’re going to have to find a way to run the ball, and that will set up the play-action pass. That’s our identity, and we’re going to stick with it. We’re not going to become a spread team all of a sudden, but we’re going to incorporate some elements, mix it up a little bit, keep them on their toes.”

Eddrick James has rushed for 395 yards and Angel Washington for 378 yards on the season; two other backs have at least 119 yards and a fifth has 65.

“You can’t be happy with just shutting down one aspect or one guy; they’ve got several people who can do it,” Setzer said. “I think the different backs do a great job of running really hard; the first guy usually doesn’t bring them down. We’re going to have to do our part of making sure we stay locked in, and we have to respect their athleticism. One thing you can’t gauge is their heart; they play really hard.”

Red Springs has scored 25.3 points per game and St. Pauls has allowed 14.3 per game.

St. Pauls beat Fairmont 48-0 on Monday in its last contest. Red Springs defeated South Columbus 27-0 last Friday.

With both teams known for their physicality, both coaches expect that kind of game and say whichever team is more physical will likely win.

“I think it’s going to come down to the line of scrimmage,” Ches said. “The team that controls the line of scrimmage is going to win this game. It’s a real simple equation for me.”

“I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of tricks up the sleeve,” Setzer said. “I think it’s going to be exactly as advertised — we’re going to try to impose our will and they’re going to try to impose their will.”

As Robeson County prepares for its biggest high school football game in recent memory, the fact two county schools are in this position — and both will qualify for this year’s smaller state playoff field regardless of the outcome — makes for a big game for the county in the bigger picture, too.

“I continue to be proud that our county is continuing to go forward in this sport, and Red Springs is in really good hands with Coach Ches,” Setzer said. “Especially going into new conferences (next year), it looks like we’re going to continue to garnish respect.”

Fairmont at West Columbus

A trying season for the Fairmont football team will come to a close Friday as the Golden Tornadoes travel to West Columbus.

Fairmont lost 48-0 to St. Pauls on Monday, four days removed from the resignation of head coach George Coltharp. The Golden Tornadoes (1-4, 1-4 TRC) have scored 14 total points in a three-game losing streak since their 34-30 win over West Bladen on March 5.

West Columbus (1-3, 1-3 TRC) also has a win over West Bladen, and has lost to South Columbus and East Bladen in its last two outings. Da’norie Mack and Amajae Lowery are the leading rushers for the Vikings, who will earn the TRC’s 1A state playoff berth when pairings are released Saturday.

Fairmont has won seven straight meetings in the series by a combined score of 305-7 since West Columbus’ last win in 2012.