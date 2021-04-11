St. Pauls, Red Springs football earn state playoff berths, learn first-round opponents

April 10, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — Two Robeson County schools earned berths into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s football state playoffs when pairings were announced Saturday by the league.

St. Pauls earned a No. 2 seed in the 2AA East Regional after winning the Three Rivers Conference title. They will host No. 7 Randleman in the first round on Friday.

Red Springs, who finished second in the TRC, earned a No. 5 seed in the 2A East Regional. They will play at No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill in the first round.

Game times for Friday have not yet been announced.

Fairmont, Lumberton and Purnell Swett did not qualify for the playoffs, ending their seasons.