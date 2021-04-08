Local roundup: Lumberton softball earns walk-off win over Hoke County

April 7, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

Lumberton scores game-winning

run in 7th after Bucks’ grand slam

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team allowed a game-tying grand slam to Hoke County in the top of the seventh inning, but answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn an 8-7 walk-off win over the Bucks at home on Wednesday.

Nyiah Walker scored the winning run on an Anna Mercer sacrifice fly to right field, her second sacrifice fly of the game. Walker had reached on a walk, stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Both teams scored a run in the first and Hoke County (0-7, 0-7 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored two in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Lumberton (4-4, 3-4 SAC) scored three in the third to lead 4-3, then added two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to extend its lead to 7-3.

Tamarah Lowery hit the game-tying grand slam in the seventh for the Bucks before the Pirates’ walk-off run in the bottom half.

August Smith had three hits for the Pirates, with two doubles and a triple. Halona Sampson, who doubled, Syniah Lancaster and Nakiyah Hunt each had a hit and an RBI. Walker also had an RBI.

Mallori Allen was the winning pitcher.

Hoke County outhit Lumberton 9-8; the Bucks committed two errors and the Pirates had one.

In other softball action Wednesday, Purnell Swett won 10-5 at Richmond and West Bladen defeated Red Springs 8-4.

St. Pauls girls soccer lost 8-0 at home against East Bladen.