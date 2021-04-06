St. Pauls dominates Fairmont, enters Red Springs clash undefeated

FAIRMONT — The St. Pauls football team entered Monday’s game against Fairmont hoping to take care of business and remain undefeated going into Friday’s contest at also-perfect Red Springs.

From the early moments of the game, it was clear that would be the case.

St. Pauls scored four first-quarter touchdowns to pull away early, on its way to a 48-0 win at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

“We talked about the importance of being who we are and the importance of executing, so I was really happy about the executing tonight,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said.

St. Pauls (4-0, 4-0 Three Rivers Conference) led 27-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.

“We just came out and did our thing,” St. Pauls running back KeMarion Baldwin said. “Coach said, ‘come out here and dominate, do us.’ We played our game, our style of football, St. Pauls football.”

Baldwin ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries, and Demonte Williams ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. Mikail Breeden was 8-for-10 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Pauls outgained Fairmont (1-4, 1-4 TRC) 417-36 for the game and 342-15 in the first half.

“Fairmont’s always a team that’s got athletes, and they’ve got the ability to make plays at all times. So we had to take them serious,” Setzer said. “We tried to come out and impose and do the things we want to do, so I’m happy about the kids with that.”

Baldwin’s night included the Bulldogs’ first touchdown, a 61-yard run on the game’s third play from scrimmage.

“It was a power play really,” Baldwin said. “I just saw the hole and I took it; I took what they gave me.”

Baldwin’s big night Monday came after an even stronger performance Thursday in a 48-8 win over West Bladen, with 233 yards and two touchdowns.

“I coached his dad, I taught his mom, so on that aspect I’m so happy to watch this kid do it,” Setzer said. “But I also know he’s got talent on both sides of his family, and it’s going to show up. He’s not even near the pinnacle of his skill. He’s like an iceberg right now; you’re only barely seeing a little part of his skill set. If he continues to listen to me, and listen to the coaches around him, he’s going to have an opportunity to do great things.”

“I just try to do me,” Baldwin said. “Last year, I had an injury and didn’t get to play my sophomore season. I just tried to do me, come back. (Offensive coordinator Eric) Murphy believed in me, Coach Setzer believed in me, they just told me to do me and I should be good.”

After Baldwin’s opening-drive touchdown, the Bulldogs also scored in the first quarter on a 54-yard pass from Mikail Breeden to Will Ford; a 10-yard Baldwin run; and a 28-yard pass from Breeden to Waltay Jackson. St. Pauls scored again with 10:43 left in the second quarter on a 4-yard Baldwin run, then added a 2-yard Williams run with 1:30 remaining in the half for a 42-0 lead at intermission.

Tommy Parker found Trejon McBryde on a 33-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter as the second half had a running clock throughout.

The defeat for Fairmont came after George Coltharp’s resignation as head coach on Thursday. The Golden Tornadoes will finish the season Friday at West Columbus.

“That’s what I try to challenge the guys with every time we play, give it everything you’ve got regardless,” Fairmont interim coach Eric Gould said. “We can only control what we can control. Things weren’t ideal, but when you get out here just give it what you’ve got. I told them I’d be proud of them as long as they give me their all-out effort, and for the most part that’s what we did, so we’ll get back to the drawing board and get ready for West Columbus.”

The Bulldogs’ game at Red Springs will decide the TRC champion, though both teams will earn automatic playoff berths. Setzer expects a hard-fought, physical game between the county rivals.

“(Red Springs coach Lawrence) Ches is — they drink the Kool-Aid over there. He’s a really good coach, he’s a really good motivator, and they are a go-get-‘em team,” Setzer said. “They do a good job of making the ring small; what I’m sayig is they like to bring it right at you, they’re not going to run from you. We’re probably going to have to buy some extra mouthpieces this week to get ready for them, because they like to get after it.”

