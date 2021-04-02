St. Pauls football routs West Bladen

April 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

BLADENBORO — The St. Pauls football team earned a 48-8 win in Three Rivers Conference play over West Bladen on Thursday.

St. Pauls (3-0, 3-0 TRC) led 20-8 after the first quarter and outscored West Bladen (0-5, 0-5 TRC) by a 28-0 margin over the next two periods. The Bulldogs led 34-8 at halftime and 48-8 at the end of the third.

“We ran the ball good, threw the ball good, and the defense was really good tonight,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We tried to work on some new things; we struggled in the beginning because we were working on new things and West Bladen played us hard. We were able to make some adjustments and try some things out, and I think what worked good was we were able to see where can be more effective in other areas, and some areas we may not be.”

KeMarion Baldwin and Jamarcus Simmons each had two rushing touchdowns and Demonte Williams had one. Mikail Breeden threw two touchdown passes, with Will Ford catching one and Waltay Jackson catching the other.

St. Pauls hosts Fairmont on Monday before closing the regular season April 9 at St. Pauls.