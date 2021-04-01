Fairmont-Whiteville football game canceled

The last few years haven’t been the best to Robeson County, from hurricanes and floods to the COVID-19 pandemic’s affect on the county.

But this weekend Robeson County can cheer for and celebrate the accomplishments of one of its own.

University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, a Pembroke native, member of the Lumbee Tribe and an alumnus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, reached the Final Four for the second time as a head coach, advancing with a 67-61 win over Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament’s regional-final round Monday in Indianapolis.

Cutting down nets is not a bad way to celebrate your 1,000th career game as a head coach (he’s won 667). Getting to do so with your family not only there, but a part of the triumph — son Kellan is on the Houston coaching staff and wife Karen and daughter Lauren work in Houston’s athletic department — is all the more special.

A lot has been made of the “easy” NCAA Tournament path for Houston, the champions of the American Athletic Conference who are 28-3 overall, who became the first team in NCAA Tournament history to face four double-digit seeds in the same year, including the No. 12 Beavers in the Elite Eight. But Houston earned the high seed and everything that comes with it — and, depending on how the bracket falls in this maddest event on the sports calendar, that sometimes includes an easier path.

And besides, to achieve the ultimate objective and win the whole thing, they’d have to beat No. 1 seed Baylor in the semifinal round (Saturday, time TBD, CBS), and the list of possible national championship game opponents includes No. 1 seeds Michigan and undefeated Gonzaga.

But regardless of opponent, the Cougars have shown tremendous physicality throughout the tournament. And they showed resilience in winning the game by finishing on a 12-6 run after blowing a 17-point lead in the second half.

It shouldn’t be surprising, though, that a team led by someone from Robeson County showed resilience. This county shows it all the time. Sampson has shown it throughout his career too — especially in how he got from Final Four appearance No. 1 to trip No. 2.

After starring as a two-sport athlete at UNCP, Sampson rose through the coaching ranks with stops at Montana Tech and Washington State before a 12-year run at Oklahoma. It was there that he reached his first Final Four in 2002.

As an aside, some similarities do exist between that run and this one: the Sampson-led team reached the Final Four as a No. 2 seed, after entering the tournament with three losses, and by beating a No. 12 seed in the regional final — in fact, the only No. 12 seeds to advance to the Elite Eight lost to Sampson there.

Sampson’s Sooners lost to Indiana in the 2002 Final Four, in the 585th of his 1,000 games to date. Four years later, he was hired to coach those same Hoosiers, the program’s second coach after Bob Knight.

NCAA violations brought his time in Bloomington to an abrupt end less than two years later, and Sampson worked in three NBA organizations before returning to the college coaching ranks in 2014 at Houston.

The Cougars were 30 years removed from the program’s glory days. After reaching back-to-back national championship games in 1983-84, finishing on the losing end of renowned titles by North Carolina State and Georgetown, Houston had not won another tournament game since 1984 at the time of Sampson’s hiring, and had had a losing record in conference play the previous five years.

Under Sampson the Cougars have improved each year, just as his teams did at his other stops, and now Sampson returns to the Final Four 19 years later — the fourth-longest span between appearances in history. And in this year’s unique all-in-one-place tournament, he’s done so, ironically, in Indiana, including a first-round game at the Hoosiers’ Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

If Hollywood has any say over the direction of Sampson’s career, winning the national championship in Indiana would be the ultimate way to reach the pinnacle.

That’s not to say this is the end — Sampson is 65 but has shown no signs of slowing down. And, who knows, perhaps the six-year stint away from a head-coaching role gave Sampson some extra energy for a late-career surge to last to age 70 and beyond.

But even if Sampson never has another team even sniff the Final Four, and even if the Cougars lose to Baylor, there’s still plenty for Robeson County to celebrate as this wild March of basketball turns to April and a native son is back in the sport’s biggest event, career reclamation complete.

And just imagine for a moment: in a year that North Carolina, colloquially known as “the hoop state,” had no team get past the first round of the men’s tournament, what if the Old North State was still represented next Monday as the newly-crowned national champions climb a ladder and cut down a net — and that person was from Pembroke?

After a rough few years for Robeson County, what a great moment that would be.