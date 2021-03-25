Lumberton girls 2nd, boys 3rd in SAC golf match

March 25, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PINEHURST — The Lumberton girls golf team finished in second place and the boys team finished third in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Pinehurst No. 6 Wednesday.

Pinecrest won the boys meet with a team score of 147, followed by second-place Scotland at 194 and Lumberton at 197. Purnell Swett finished sixth of the seven teams with a team score of 211.

Nicholas Byrd led the Pirates with a 39, tied for the third best score in the event. Samuel Jackson and Charlie Miller each shot 52, Matt Locklear shot 54 and Zeke Grooms shot 55.

For Purnell Swett, Bryce Clark shot 44, Ori Maynor and Jamison Locklear both shot 53, Ben Lowery shot 61 and Chase McNeil shot 68.

Pinecrest’s Jackson Van Paris was the medalist with a 33.

In the girls competition, Pinecrest won with a 208, followed by Lumberton at 241 and Richmond at 242. Only three girls teams had enough players to post a team score, although all seven schools in attendance did have girls players participating.

Purnell Swett’s Lauren Locklear finished second individually with a 47, four strokes behind medalist Bebe Rujjiranan from Pinecrest, who shot 43. The Rams’ Rachel Locklear shot 54.

Makaleigh Wood and Gabi Johnson each shot 59 for Lumberton; Meah Wood shot 60 and Taylor Pait shot 63.