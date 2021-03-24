Braves baseball beats Barton

March 23, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

WILSON — The 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team broke open an otherwise close game by sending eight batters to the plate in a 4-run fifth inning, and the Braves finished off a season sweep of Barton with an 8-2 victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon at Nixon Field.

The result marked the eighth-straight victory for the Braves (16-5), who have now captured four-straight matchups in the 46-year-old series with their region rival. It was the second loss in the last three outings for Barton (9-11) who entered the matchup fresh off a series win over King.

Garrett Littleton (single) and Trevor Clemons (double) both reached base safely to lead off the fifth inning for UNCP, and the Braves got a go-ahead sac fly off the bat of Spencer Faulkner moments later. River Ryan and Gage Hammonds both registered RBI singles to stretch the lead out to 4-1, before Christian Jayne capped off the big inning with a 2-run single to the gap in right field.

UNCP rallied for a trio of insurance runs with two outs showing on the left-field scoreboard in the eighth inning. Ryan and Bobby Dixon both registered RBI singles in the frame, while Faulkner trotted in via a costly fielding error by the Barton infield.

Clemons and Ryan each had three hits for UNCP and Hammonds had two; Ryan and Hammond each scored two runs.

Brandon Winstead (2-0) threw five innings, allowing one earned run with one strikeout for the Braves, earning the win. Zach Begley (0-1) took the loss for Barton.

Dylan Scaranda, Amaree Leak and Colby Warren led the Bulldogs with two hits each.

The Braves will continue their 10-game road trip this weekend when they head to Greenwood, South Carolina, for a Saturday/Sunday series with Peach Belt Conference rival Lander (12-7, 8-6 PBC). The squads will open the weekend with a noon doubleheader on Saturday at Dolny Stadium.