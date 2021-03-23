Local roundup: Lumberton softball routs Terry Sanford

March 22, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton softball team earned a convincing 15-0 win in Monday’s nonconference contest at Terry Sanford.

Lumberton (2-1) scored four runs in both the first and second innings, two in the third and five in the fifth. The game was called after the fifth inning by run rule.

Terry Sanford (0-3) was held to one hit by the Lumberton pitching staff, who threw four different pitchers in the game. Starter Mallori Allen threw two innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed, earning the win.

Kaleigh Martin, Nakiyah Hunt and Halona Locklear each threw one inning, with Martin and Hunt striking out two and Locklear striking out the side.

At the plate, Aniya Merritt was 4-for-4 with three runs and a stolen base. August Smith was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and six RBIs. Nakiyah Hunt had a two-RBI double and Anna Mercer and Nyiah Walker each had an RBI double. Haleigh Harper had an RBI hit.

The Lumberton defense did not commit any errors; the Bulldogs had three.

Lumberton hosts Pinecrest Wednesday.

In local other softball action, Purnell Swett defeated Pinecrest 12-0 in five innings.

Lady Pirates beat Seventy-First

A goal with seven minutes remaining lifted the Lumberton girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Seventy-First on Monday, its first win of the season.

Mia Brayboy scored the game-winning goal, off an assist from Brianna Richardson.

Lumberton (1-2, 1-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 1-0 at halftime after Jennifer Alegria scored off a Bayli Locklear assist.

Seventy-First tied the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick with 17 minutes to go before Brayboy’s late goal.

Lumberton hosts undefeated Pinecrest on Wednesday.

In other local girls soccer action, Purnell Swett lost 10-0 to Pinecrest.