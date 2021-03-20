From the fringe

March 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 70, Tommy Davis 70, Bob Antone 70, Jeff Slabe 70, Mack Kenney 71, Brook Gehrke 73, Barry Leonard 74, Richie Chmura 74, Wayne Callhan 75, Joe Marks 76, James Thompson 76, Aaron Maynor 76, David Sessions 77, Butch Lennon 77, Rick Baxley 77, Richard Coleman 77, Ricky Hamilton 77, and Jim Blackman 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]