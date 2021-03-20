James’ TD, INT lead Red Springs past Whiteville in slugfest

March 19, 2021
LUMBERTON — During the Lumberton boys basketball team’s run to the 4A co-state championship in 2020, Charlie Miller was a breakout performer through the playoffs.
This season, as one of the team’s senior leaders, Miller improved his game to become a better all-around player.
After leading the Pirates back to the 4A East Regional final, Miller is Robeson County’s Player of the Year.
“It’s a blessing for sure; I didn’t really expect it,” Miller said. “I’m just really thankful for everything. Teammates and coaches, it wouldn’t be possible without them.”
Miller scored 16.5 points per game, with five assists and five rebounds per contest. But his impact goes beyond the stats.
“He hit clutch shots when we needed shots to be hit; I know three games for sure that he iced the game at the end of the game with free throws to pull us out a win,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “He had very minimal turnovers, so he took care of the basketball. And he was one of the top five in the state in 3-point percentage, so he was very efficient in how he played for us.”
Miller’s role in the 2020 run was largely as a 3-point shooter and a defensive specialist. His role expanded on offense in 2021 to be the team’s primary scorer, through more than just perimeter shots but drives to the basket and free-throw shooting.
“Just getting in the gym, working hard, getting stronger, working on some things I needed to improve,” Miller said. “Just knowing there’s rewards that come with that. I felt like I needed to develop my game a little bit.”
“He got stronger with the basketball, got his handles better, and his decision-making got better to where he’s more of a playmaker,” Edwards said.
Miller’s improvement from his junior to his senior year started with the confidence he gained from last year’s title run, Edwards said.
“He was always the first one at workouts, he’s always getting up extra shots. Even when he was going through a shooting slump, you never really saw it because he still produced and still was positive, and always carried a coachable spirit about him the entire time.”
Miller, an All-County selection in 2020, has multiple collegiate offers, notably including UNC Pembroke.
Coach of the Year
Bryant Edwards led the Lumberton to a 4A co-state championship in his first season as the Pirates head coach.
The program lost six seniors from that team, including Jordan McNeill, the Pirates all-time leading scorer, but the team regrouped, played a different brand of basketball and returned to the 4A East Regional final, nearly advancing back to the state final before an overtime loss.
With two deep playoff runs through two seasons at the Pirates’ helm, Edwards is Robeson County’s Coach of the Year for the second straight year.
“A lot of it’s got to do with the same coaching staff I’ve had for the last two years; they’re super-committed, super bought-in,” Edwards said. “They preach the same thing I preach. Our guys are committed to what we’re doing, they work hard, and I’m hard to play for. I’ve said that multiple times, but these guys are acceptive, they’re willing to be coached, and winning helps for sure.”
While Edwards says he’s hard to play for, his players appreciate the coach’s hard-nosed style because of how much better they’ve become.
“He always comes in, day in and day out, he brings it, there’s never been a day he hasn’t brought energy,” Miller said. “He’s always going to bring his all and we kind of feed off him. He relates well with the players on and off the court; he’s a good coach and a good person and he knows basketball really well.”
Defensive Player of the Year
If a shot was missed during a Red Springs basketball game, Corell Love probably rebounded it.
The Red Devils senior averaged 14.4 rebounds per game, creating some statistical separation between himself and some other excellent rebounders for the county lead. This earned Love Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Red Springs’ strong-willed post presence, who was also an All-County selection in 2020, simply didn’t let anyone else rebound when he was in the paint. Those rebounds, including many on the offensive end, created extra possessions, and Love took advantage with 12.5 points per game.
Most Improved Player
Red Springs senior Brian Foulks more than doubled his point total from last season to this season, but his improvement went beyond the stat sheet — and he improved largely from the beginning to the end of his senior season. That earns him the Robeson County Most Improved Player Award.
Foulks scored 10.2 points per game this season, scoring most frequently by driving to the basket. He was also a facilitator on offense for the Red Devils, and became a team leader in his final campaign. That leadership helped propel the Red Devils to a second-place Three Rivers Conference finish.
All-County Team
*Jadarion Chatman, Sr., G, Lumberton — A player who wants to facilitate before he wants to score, Chatman finished second in the state with 8.3 assists per game. He did still score some — 10.3 points per game — and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per contest.
Matt Locklear, Sr., F, Lumberton — Called “unscoutable” by Edwards, Locklear is a big who can run the floor. He scored 14.5 points with 11.0 rebounds per game, making 72% of his shots.
Angel Bowie, Jr., F, Lumberton — The future of Lumberton basketball, Bowie scored 10 points with 11 rebounds per game as Locklear’s frontcourt partner.
Jeyvian Tatum, Jr., G, St. Pauls — The Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year, Tatum scored 16 points per game with two assists and led the Bulldogs to a conference title.
Will Ford, Sr., F, St. Pauls — A prolific dunker, Ford scored nine rebounds per game; the Florida Atlantic football signee used his size to grab eight rebounds per game, in addition to two blocks per contest.
Josh Henderson, Jr., G, St. Pauls — A solid backcourt complement to Tatum, Henderson averaged 12 points with two assists per game.
Saquan Singletary, Sr., F, Fairmont — Singletary used an excellent mid-range shooting touch to score 15 points per game, and grabbed five rebounds a night as well.
*Jahkeem Moore, Sr., G, Fairmont — A Swiss-army-knife player, Moore scored 13 points with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals per contest. The Golden Tornadoes’ senior could do it all from the point.
^SynCere Southern, Sr., G, Fairmont — The other Golden Tornadoes point guard, Southern scored 12 points with five rebounds, 4.5 assists and three steals per game.
*Cameron Ferguson, Sr., G/F, Purnell Swett — A threat from the outside, Ferguson scored 10.1 points per game with four rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals.
St. Pauls’ Josh McNair, Red Springs’ Noah Chavis, Fairmont’s Cedreke Smith and Purnell Swett’s Logan Jacobs and Garyen Maynor earned honorable mention selections.
* – 2020 All-County team member
^ – 2019 All-County team member