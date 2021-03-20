James’ TD, INT lead Red Springs past Whiteville in slugfest

March 19, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

James leads way with TD run, INT

Chris Stiles Sports editor

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Hunter Bryant, 12, tackles Whiteville quarterback Tyler Hammond, 11, as Eddrick James, 2, trails the play during Friday’s game in Red Springs.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Red Springs’ Hunter Bryant, 12, tackles Whiteville quarterback Tyler Hammond, 11, as Eddrick James, 2, trails the play during Friday’s game in Red Springs.

To see Inside Sports interview segments with local players and coaches, visit robesonian.com.

RED SPRINGS — A game with eight punts, two turnovers on downs and three turnovers showcased the defenses of the Red Springs and Whiteville football team Friday.

And it turned on the one big offensive play of the night.

Red Springs’ Eddrick James scored on a 45-yard run in the third quarter as the Red Devils earned a 6-0 win over the Wolfpack in Three Rivers Conference play.

“We kind of knew it was going to be like this,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “Whiteville’s a super-talented team, and we try to have our identity on the defensive side and be a phyiscal team, be a run-first team. And kind of be a little bit of a mudder, like (Fairmont coach George) Coltharp tells it, we’re an F-150, and the F-150 had another F-150 sort of night. The boys have amazing tenacity, and I’m just proud to be a Red Devil.”

James’ touchdown came with 4:22 remaining in the third, finishing off an 83-yard, five-play drive.

“We came out of the half and it was looking bad, so we came out the next time and I went out there and told them, ‘go kill somebody and I’m going to get y’all one,’” James said. “I saw the hole open up, saw my power back in front of me, and just had to go.”

“It was an A-gap iso, and they blitzed, we blocked it up, he broke a tackle, and that’s what happens,” Ches said. “He’s a fast kid, and once he’s in the open field, we like our chances with Eddrick.”

James also had a key play on the ensuing Whiteville (1-1, 1-1 TRC) drive, intercepting a Tyler Hammond pass as Whiteville was starting to put together a decent drive.

“That’s all on coach; coach called a good play, and I sat back and trusted the play, and said ‘alright, I’m just going to read it,’ and I read it,” James said.

The Red Devils (2-0, 2-0 TRC) intercepted Hammond again on Whiteville’s next drive, as JoWuan Baker picked off Whiteville after the Wolfpack had driven inside the Red Springs 15-yard line.

Whiteville was forced to punt with 4:11 to go on their next drive; Red Springs gained three first downs to allow themselves to run out the clock.

James rushed for 95 yards on 15 carries, leading the Red Devils to a 161-128 rushing advantage, and Angel Washington rushed for 54 yards. Shaheem Shipman led Whiteville with 79 rushing yards on 16 attempts. The passing game was not a factor for either side, with eight total attempts.

“It’s about limiting mistakes in three areas: we didn’t turn the ball over, we had less penalties than the opponent, and we didn’t make any defensive errors,” Ches said. “Coming off the quarantine, we had a lot of problems, we made a lot of mistakes in that game, we’ve got a lot of film to watch. Hats off to Whiteville; they played a hell of a game, they’re warriors. We’re just proud to get the W tonight.”

While the win theoretically puts Red Springs in prime position for a potential TRC title, Ches dismissed any notion his team is in that solid a position, instead focusing on next week’s game.

“It’s 2021 and we’ve got a game Friday. We’ve got East Bladen Friday and they’re just like Whiteville,” Ches said. “There’s no such thing as a driver’s seat in this conference.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.