McGirt tied for 27th after opening 69 at Honda Classic

March 18, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Fairmont native William McGirt shot a 1-under-par 69 Thursday in the first round of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic. He is tied for 27th in the 144-player field.

McGirt, who started on hole No. 10, made a bogey on No. 12 before finishing the back nine with birdies on holes No. 14, 16 and 18. The birdie at the par-five 18th hole came after McGirt hit his approach to nearly tap-in range.

On the front nine, McGirt made bogeys at No. 6 and 9 and a birdie at No. 8.

Major champions Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley and Jimmy Walker are among the players tied with McGirt at 1 under par.

McGirt begins his second round Friday at 8:31 a.m. on hole No. 1, paired with Brice Garnett and Nick Taylor.

Matt Jones shot a 9-under 61 to take a three-shot lead after 18 holes. Aaron Wise and Russell Henley are tied for second at 6 under; Kevin Chappell, Scott Harrington, Cameron Davis, Steve Stricker and Joseph Bramlett are tied for fourth at 4 under.

Notably, Shane Lowry is tied for ninth at 2 under; defending champion Sungjae Im is tied for 15th at 2 under; Lee Westwood and Rickie Fowler are tied for 43rd at even par; and Phil Mickelson is tied for 61st at 1 over.