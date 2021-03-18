Hammonds, pitching propel UNCP past Wingate

Braves top Wingate in low-scoring affair

UNC Pembroke's Gage Hammonds swings on a home run in the first inning of Wednesday's game against Wingate.

UNC Pembroke’s Gage Hammonds swings on a home run in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against Wingate.

UNC Pembroke's Brandon Winstead delivers a pitch against Wingate during Wednesday's game in Pembroke.

UNC Pembroke’s Brandon Winstead delivers a pitch against Wingate during Wednesday’s game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Gage Hammonds hit a 2-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the first inning provided more than enough run support for lockdown performances from three different pitchers, and the 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team pushed its win streak to four games with a 2-1 win over Wingate on Wednesday at Sammy Cox Field.

Brandon Winstead (1-0) was phenomenal in his first start of the season, striking out eight and allowing just one earned run over five solid innings of work. Jacob Morrison struck out four over three scoreless relief innings, and River Ryan notched his third save of the season after striking out two in a scoreless ninth.

“I thought we pitched very well,” UNCP coach Paul O’Neil said. “I thought Brandon Winstead gave us a great start; he went five innings for us. I thought Jacob Morrison threw three very important innings for us and kept the score where it was, and then we got the ball to River in the ninth. I really thought we really pitched really well, and we had to because they didn’t play this weekend and we knew we were going to get their best arms, and it was going to be a low-scoring game.”

The triumph closed out a perfect four-game home stand for the Braves (12-5) who will open up a 10-game road trip on Saturday at Georgia Southwestern.

“I think we’re the same team we were before all of this; maybe we’re starting to maybe pitch a little better, maybe the ball’s starting to bounce our way a little bit, maybe the hits we’re getting are starting to mean a little more, maybe they’re hits that you can remember, balls are starting to get through the infield and get down in the outfield for us that were getting caught two weeks ago.”

The setback denied Wingate (10-6) back-to-back victories in the series with UNCP for the first time since 2003.

Wingate’s Carson Simpson singled to lead off the game, stole second to move into scoring position, and eventually scored on a two-strike RBI single to left field off the bat of Jed Bryant.

Trevor Clemons climbed aboard via a single to lead off the home half of the first inning, and Gage Hammonds punched a two-strike offering from David Nash deep over the wall in left field.

“Gage Hammonds hitting that two-run homer in the first for us, to put us up, it let everybody exhale. Because they scored one in the first, and we’re like ‘here we go.’ But we stop it at one, we get in the dugout, Trevor leads the game off with a hit, Gage comes up and then, bang, we get a home run. That was really uplifting for our team.”

The solid pitching by both sides kept each team off the board the rest of the way. Wingate’s Jed Bryant was the only player on either side to tally multiple hits.

UNCP will open up a 10-game road trip this weekend when it heads to Americus, Ga., for a three-game series at Georgia Southwestern. The squads will open up the series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, and close out the weekend with a 1 p.m. contest on Sunday.