UNCP volleyball beats Francis Marion

March 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

Braves win consecutive conference games for first time since ‘13

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit nearly .200 on the evening and rebounded from an opening-set loss to post wins in the next three sets on the way to a 3-1 victory over visiting Francis Marion on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

It was the second-straight Peach Belt Conference victory for UNCP (3-1, 3-1 PBC) who has now captured three of its first four league battles for the first time in two decades. It was the third-straight setback for the Patriots (1-3, 1-3) who saw their eight-match series win streak come to an end as well.

It was UNCP’s first win over Francis Marion since a five-set triumph on Nov. 11, 2015. The Braves have now won consecutive PBC matches for the first time since the 2013 campaign.

In a set that featured a multitude of tie scores, UNC Pembroke got a set point opportunity following a service error by the visitors, but was not able to convert. Francis Marion knotted the set up for the 14th time via a kill by Lexi Albright, went ahead on block assists from Lily Walton and Alyssa Hansen, and finished it out on another kill from Albright to win 26-24.

The Braves hit .393 in the second set and committed just one error to knot the match back up with a 25-18 win. A service error by the Black & Gold knotted the score up at six apiece, but UNCP responded with four-straight points to take the lead for good. A late kill by Erin O’Donnell put the Braves up by seven points, 24-17, and Elly Hicks closed it out with a nifty kill on the far side.

UNCP scored four of the first five points in the third set and never looked back in a 25-20 win. Four consecutive points by the hosts allowed them to eventually pad the lead out to seven points, 17-10, before Francis Marion put together the semblances of a late rally. The Patriots climbed to within three points, 20-17, following an attack error by the Black & Gold, but UNCP responded with four-straight point to put the set out of reach.

A 6-1 run to start the set, as well as two additional runs of four or more consecutive points, was enough to help the Braves cruise in the fourth and final set. UNCP led by nine points, 23-14, following a kill from April Tankersley, and used a service error on its third set point to emphatically slam the door on another successful night, winning 25-16.

April Tankersley led the Braves with 14 kills and Elly Hicks and Brianna Warren each had eight. Morgan Gibbs had 25 assists and Katie Pressley had 14. Elise Martin had 19 digs and Kaila Crowder had 15. Brainna Warren had eight blocks, April Tankersley had four and Shannon Skryd had three. Morgan Gibbs had five service aces and Kaila Crowder had four.

UNCP will open up a short two-match road trip on Friday when it heads to Milledgeville, Ga., for a rematch with Georgia College (2-1, 2-1 PBC) at 6 p.m. The Braves handed the Bobcats a 3-1 loss in the season opener for both squads on March 8.