UNCP volleyball beats Francis Marion

The 2020 high school softball season was in its infancy when it was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, almost exactly one year after sports’ suspension, one of the sports that was in season at that time returns as local softball teams return to the dimaond.

Here is a preview of each of Robeson County’s softball teams:

Fairmont

The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes hoped to take a step forward in 2020 after a tough few seasons, with a roster including several transfers from South Robeson after that school closed.

But that experience graduated without getting a senior season, and now the Golden Tornadoes (2-18, 2-15 Three Rivers Conference in 2019; 1-1 in 2020) have a mostly new group taking the field for 2021.

“We’re going to be inexperienced,” Fairmont coach Donnie Carter said. “They missed last year, and they really hadn’t played a lot before then anyway. That’s the thing we’re going to have to overcome, and it’s just going to take time.”

Just two starters return; Santana Anderson will lead the Golden Tornadoes at the plate and Lindsey Floyd in the circle.

“(Santana’s) got the most experience of anybody on the team,” Carter said. “She plays a lot, and her experience has got her with the ability to think on her own. She can make decisions, I don’t have to make them for her. She’s got instincts, and that’s something you can’t teach.

“(Floyd) is going to play a big role. She’ll be our ace in the circle.”

Adrianah Chavis and Alexis Hinson will also pitch for Fairmont.

East Columbus beat the Golden Tornadoes 21-6 on Monday; Fairmont hosts Whiteville on Thursday.

Lumberton

The Lumberton Pirates entered the 2020 season as an inexperienced team, then didn’t get the season of experience coach Mackie Register was counting on. Now, the team has seven seniors, only one junior, and the rest underclassmen, creating an interesting dynamic for the 2021 campaign.

“It’s kind of a weird mix,” Register said. “We’re still going to be really inexperienced. We’re going to be mixing in some young kids with those older kids, but all of them with varsity experience very little.”

August Smith, the team’s senior leader, is one of the few with significant varsity experience, making her role as captain that much more important.

“It’s going to be really important for her, showing her the ropes with the younger girls, and the seniors that haven’t had the varsity experience, so it’s going to be really important for her to be a good leader — which she is,” Register said.

Mallori Allen will be the Pirates’ primary pitching option, but Halona Sampson and Kaleigh Martin will also pitch.

Syniah Lancaster, a UNCP signee, moves to the catcher position; seniors Anna Mercer, Nakiyah Hunt and Allen will also be key contributors at the plate, and some underclassmen will be “filling in some holes,” Register said.

The Pirates (18-7, 10-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference in 2019; 0-1 in 2020) won their opener 11-4 over Hoke County Monday and play Wednesday at Jack Britt.

Purnell Swett

The Rams were off to a strong start in 2020 at 3-0 before the season’s cancellation. Now, Purnell Swett returns eight starters from that team, and hopes that the strong play will continue.

“We’re not young, we’ve got plenty of experience, we’ve got pitching, we’ve got depth in certain spots on the field, so yeah, I’m looking at a good year, looking at them to come in and play ball and hopefully contend for a conference championship,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said.

The Rams (14-9, 8-6 SAC in 2019) have a deep lineup; Deese lists Chandra Locklear, Chloe Locklear, Summer Bullard, MariJo Wilkes, Torrie Butler, Angelica Locklear and Kaitlyn Locklear as key contributors.

“Last year, those three games, everybody contributed, and I’m looking at the same, up and down the batting order, everybody contributing to the cause,” Deese said.

Summer Bullard will be the Rams’ primary pitcher; Chandra Locklear will also pitch some key innings.

“This is their third year with me,” Deese said. “Summer’s going to my workhorse, and Chan’s going to be my No. 2 pitcher, but she’s just as good; she can come fill in those late innings or even start a game if I need her to.”

The Rams won Monday’s season opener against Richmond, 6-5, and play Wednesday at Scotland.

Red Springs

The Red Devils of Red Springs are an experienced group with seven seniors, and have every starter from last year back except one (Anyla Hunt, due to an injury suffered during basketball).

That experience could bode well for the Red Devils (8-14, 7-12 TRC in 2019; 1-2 in 2020).

“Other than (Hunt) I have my entire starting group back,” Red Springs coach Robert Dove said. “Of course it hurt that, I have seven seniors but they’re basically seven juniors because they didn’t get a season’s experience that you would like for them to have had. But I’ve got an experienced team.”

Dove, though, did say it’s hard to gauge where his team is entering the season since last season was cut short so early in the season.

“That’s a plus that you have that many returning starters, but then we don’t know how good we were last year because we only got to play three games,” Dove said.

Katelyn Locklear will lead the Red Devils’ pitching efforts; Dove said she’s worked very hard leading up to this season. Catcher Tristen Locklear, shortstop Kaitlyn Bryant and junior Amari McLean will lead at the plate.

The Red Devils open at St. Pauls Thursday.

St. Pauls

A veteran St. Pauls team will look to improve after a 6-15 overall record and 4-14 conference mark two years ago. As the Bulldogs do so, coach Phillip Tyler says pitching will be the key.

“We’re only going to go as far as our pitching goes; that’s what we’re struggling with,” Tyler said. “We’re pretty good position-wise, but pitching is what we’re looking at. We’ve got several young kids trying to take the load on that, so hopefully that will come around for us.”

Madison Williams, Kayley Carter, Yomariz Vasquez and Jordan Ivey will share duties in the circle for the Bulldogs.

At the plate, Braxtin Kinlaw is who Tyler describes as the team’s leader; Alicia Monroe, Vasquez and Carter will also be key contributors offensively.

With five seniors and four juniors on the Bulldogs’ 13-player roster, the team hopes its experience will correlate to more success on the field.

“Basically, I just want to see us improve, really, that’s what I’m trying to look at this season,” Tyler said. “If we make the playoffs, we make the playoffs; I’m not trying to put too much stress on that part. I just want them to get better each game, and improve and build the program.”