Local roundup: St. Pauls soccer falls in playoffs

March 15, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

MAYODAN — The St. Pauls boys soccer team lost 3-1 Monday at McMichael in the first round of the state playoffs.

The No. 9 Bulldogs (7-2-1) scored first, but No. 8 McMichael (7-6) scored three straight goals to earn the win.

“It was a sloppy loss,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “We scored first; Anthony Sosa scored probably within the first five or six minutes of the game.”

McMichael’s Norberto Nandin evened the score on a 40-yard free kick.

“Just a lofted ball, goes in over my keeper’s hands and underneath the crossbar,” Martin said.

Gabe Hernandez scored to give McMichael a 2-1 lead at halftime.

“We changed up some things to see if we could get a shot at it,” Martin said. “We came out well; those adjustments played well for us. But next thing you know they got a breakaway, our center back makes a tackle in the box that’s not clean, and it’s a penalty kick.”

Christian Joyce converted on that penalty kick with about 15 minutes remaining to make the Phoenix’ lead 3-1. St. Pauls missed on a couple of late opportunities to make the game closer.

“Sometimes you can play teams that have that heart and hustle; it doesn’t matter if they’re the most skillful players, if they have that heart and hustle, and we couldn’t match that,” Martin said.

Lady Pirates drop opener

The Lumberton girls soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 loss Monday at Hoke County.

The Bucks led the Pirates 1-0 at halftime.

“We competed and had some bright moments in the first half,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “We seemed to run out of a little steam in the second half.”

The Pirates play Wednesday at Jack Britt.