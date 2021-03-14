UNCP football tops Glenville State for first road win since ‘17

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The UNC Pembroke football team racked up nearly 475 yards of total offense behind a career passing day from junior quarterback Josh Jones, and the Braves picked up their first road victory in 3 1/2 years with a dominant 30-7 victory at Glenville State on Saturday afternoon at I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium.
The result snapped a 15-game road skid for the Braves (1-0, 1-0 Mountain East Conference) who had not tasted victory on the road since a 66-14 rout of Elizabeth City State on Sept. 9, 2017. The Pioneers (0-1, 0-1 MEC) fell to 0-3 all-time in the series with UNCP, who made its debut on Saturday as an associate member of the Mountain East Conference.
The Braves scored points on their first possession of the 2021 spring season, driving 75 yards in just three plays. Josh Jones found Eric Price on a 35-yard scoring strike to cap the quick possession that drained just 70 seconds off of the game clock.
UNCP nearly made it a two-score game on the next possession when Devin Jones stepped in front of a field goal attempt, scooped up the loose ball and scampered 88 yards for what looked to be a 13-0 lead. The return was nullified, however, on a personal foul, and the ensuing 12-play possession stalled at the Glenville State 29-yard line.
Josh Jones engineered a 6-play, 61-yard scoring drive late in the second period to stretch UNCP’s lead out to 14-0. The senior signal-caller went 3-for-4 on the drive, and capped the possession with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sean Brown with just less than three minutes left to play before the break.
The Braves scored points on the opening possession of the second half, driving 74 yards in five plays. Josh Jones found a wide-open Shammond Hicks on a 48-yard completion to convert a key 3rd-and-7 situation near midfield, and then hit Travis Prince on a 8-yard scoring pass to cap off the drive. The extra point sailed wide, however; UNCP led 20-0.
The Braves cashed in on its next possession as well, driving 76 yards on seven plays and milking more than five minutes off of the game clock. Josh Jones went 5-for-6 for 63 yards on the touchdown drive that was aided by a costly pass interference penalty by the Pioneers on a 3rd-and-7 situation at the 26-yard line. An 11-yard touchdown reception by Shammond Hicks capped the drive and made it 27-0.
The Pioneers spoiled the shutout for the UNCP defense late in the third quarter when they marched 58 yards in 12 plays before Tim Heltzel found Zay Huff on an 18-yard scoring strike on a 4th-and-10 situation. UNCP took a 27-7 lead to the final quarter.
The Braves put the final points of the day on the scoreboard with their opening drive of the fourth quarter. UNCP moved 68 yards on 12 plays, but the drive stalled at the 8-yard line and Alex Alvarado converted a 25-yard field goal for a 30-7 lead.
Junior Josh Jones threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-32 passing with one interception. His .813 completion percentage is the sixth-best single game performance in program history. The performance is the second 300-yard passing day of Jones’s career (382 at Lenoir-Rhyne, Nov. 9, 2019).
Junior Shammond Hicks tallied a career-best nine catches for 109 yards and a 3rd-quarter touchdown. It was the second 100-yard receiving day of Hicks’s career, but the first since hauling in five catches for 112 yards at Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 27, 2018.
Junior Ben Jaramillo (1.5), sophomores Octavis McLaurin (1.0) and Masanka Kanku (1.0), and freshman Dante Bowlding (1.0) all registered at least one sack on the day. Amari Brice-Greene posted a team-best five tackles, and senior Devin Jones grabbed his third career interception.
Saturday’s game was the first official action on the gridiron for the Braves since a 20-7 home win over Virginia-Wise on Nov. 16, 2019 (484 days).
UNCP limited the Pioneers to -4 rushing yards (15 attempts) in the first half, and Glenville State finished the day with just 27 yards on 25 carries. It is the fewest rushing yards surrendered by the Braves since allowing Limestone just 15 rushing yards (18 attempts) on Nov. 15, 2014.
UNCP will make its 2021 home debut on Saturday when it suits up to entertain West Virginia Wesleyan (0-1, 0-1 MEC) in a noon kickoff at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The Bobcats dropped a 38-13 contest at West Virginia State on Saturday.
A limited number of UNCP students, student-athlete/coach guests and pre-purchased season ticket holders will be admitted to the facility, and there will be no single game tickets or walk up sales. Visiting team spectators, including family members, will not be admitted to the facility.