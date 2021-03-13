From the fringe

March 13, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64.

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine finished second with 68, winning a scorecard playoff.

Tiger Willie and Herb Oxendine were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Lee Hunt and Mike Graham were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over runners-up Ricky Harris and Bob Antone. The second flight was won by Rick Rogers and Tim Moore, and Bucky Beasley and Jerry Long took second place. James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry won the third flight, with Monte Herring and Al Almondtaking second.

Ancil Jacobs, Bob Slahetka and James Smith, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Wayne Callahan with a 73, Ricky Hamilton 74, Mitch Grier 74, Butch Lennon 74, David Sessions 74, James Cox 74, John Stanley 74, Jerry Stubbs 77, Clifton Rich 77, Barry Leonard 78, Mike Gandley 78, Eddie Butler 78, James Thompson 78, James Barron 78 and Rick Smith 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]