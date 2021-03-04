Foundation built for Lumberton basketball in past two seasons

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys’ basketball program had enjoyed moderate success over the last decade when Bryant Edwards arrived from South Columbus High in June 2019. But in two short seasons, Edwards has elevated the Pirates to a state 4A power.

The 2020-21 season ended Tuesday for Lumberton with a dramatic 79-77 overtime loss against Raleigh Millbrook in the 4A East Regional finals. But the setback couldn’t dampen the optimism that now surrounds the Pirates, who were state 4A co-champions a year ago and have collected 39 wins over two years under Edwards.

“Our players know what to expect,” Edwards said following Tuesday’s loss. “Our JV team knows what to expect. Kids coming into the basketball program, they are starting to understand what to expect. That’s a culture that’s built now. The foundation is laid.

“Hopefully, we’ve got a few more runs in us the next two years. We have some good talent coming up. Yes, we lose a good (senior) class this year. But our sophomore class right now is really good. I’m not going to say we’re re-loading, but we’re for sure going to try to re-boot and keep pushing forward.”

The Pirates do lose three prominent seniors from this year’s squad — guard Charlie Miller, point guard Jadarian Chatman and forward Matt Locklear. Miller, a 3-point sharpshooter, led Lumberton in scoring with 16.3 points per game, while Chatman was first in assists (8.2), second in rebounds (6.3) and scored at a 9.7 clip. Locklear hauled down 10.9 rebounds per game and was second in scoring (14.1).

The trio stepped forward this season after Lumberton lost six seniors to graduation from a state co-championship squad, including the program’s all-time leading scorer Jordan McNeill. McNeill, who averaged 21 points for the co-champs, is now a freshman at UNC Pembroke.

“These three seniors are special,” Edwards said. “The fact they won 26 games last year and were a big part of that, and this year going 13-3, that’s remarkable. You can’t replace them. You can try, but those type of seniors are not replaceable.”

Edwards will build next year’s squad around two returning starters in sophomore guard J.B. Brockington and junior forward Angel Bowie. Bowie contributed 15 points and Brockington eight in Tuesday’s state semifinal. The 6-4 Bowie led the Pirates in rebounding this season (11.0) and averaged 9.4 points.

Sophomore guard Jacob Hammonds, sophomore guard Cobe Oxendine and 6-5 junior Kenston Skipper are other anticipated varsity returnees who played in at least 13 games this season.

“We have a good 10th-grade class,” Locklear said. “I know those boys didn’t get to play a lot, but like coach said, we have a good foundation. We bought in early, and I know those boys right there are going to buy in. They’ll know what to do to keep this team winning.”

Edwards expects the Pirates to be right back in the thick of the state 4A race again in 2021-22.

“Last year our expectations were not as high as they ended up,” he said. “This year, once we got to that point, we wanted to taste that (championship) feeling again. Our expecation next year is to get back to this point.”

And maybe even beyond.