Lady Braves fall to Francis Marion in season finale

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion forced 21 turnovers and converted those into 32 points while also shooting nearly 44% from the field to secure a 80-58 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Monday evening at the University Smith Center.
The setback for the Braves (3-12, 3-11 PBC), who completed their season, marks the sixth straight loss to the Patriots in Florence, South Carolina. The Patriots (2-11, 2-9 PBC) have now won the last three meetings against the Braves.
Gabby Smith’s layup three minutes into action cut the deficit for UNC Pembroke back to 7-4. Francis Marion used a 6-0 scoring surge to push its lead out to 13-4, before two made free throws from Aaliyah Bell broke the silence for UNCP with 2:45 left in the quarter. The hosts shot 42% in the stanza and held a 20-10 lead heading into the second quarter.
Jasmine Stanley’s jumper in the paint put the Patriots in front 29-14 halfway through the second period. The Braves responded with back-to-back jumpers from Naomi Gilbert and Courtney Smith to trim the deficit back to 29-18 at the two-minute mark. Kelci Adams drained a three with 30 seconds left followed by a layup from Alcenia Purnell as the clock expired to send the teams to the locker rooms with Francis Marion holding a 33-23 advantage.
Alcenia Purnell’s trey 4:15 into the half cut the deficit for the UNCP back to 43-31. Francis Marion responded with two made free throws and a three of their own to push the lead back out to 48-31. The hosts connected on 7-for-10 attempts from the charity stripe and held a hefty 57-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
Kelly Luck’s old-fashioned three-point play with 3:20 whittled the deficit back to 68-50 for the Braves. The Patriots took their largest lead of the night 77-50, with a running layup from Ravyn Madaris with 1:37 remaining to secure the outcome.
Gabby Smith scored a team-high 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds in 20 minutes of action. Smith scored in double-figures on 11 different occasions this season.
Aaliyah Bell scored a career-high 11 points highlighted by a 3-for-3 clip from the perimeter.
Alcenia Purnell added 10 points and three assists. Purnell also had one steal.
The Braves connected on 6-of-16 (37%) shots from the 3-point line. Francis Marion was limted to 32% from beyond the arc, but attempted 15 more shots from deep than UNCP.
Francis Marion forced 21 UNC Pembroke turnovers and converted those into 32 points.
The Braves shot better than 40% in the final two quarters of action.