UNCP women’s indoortrack wins ConferenceCarolinas title, men 3rd

February 22, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The women’s 4000-meter distance medley relay team of Corey Pethers, Riley Axe, Sam Badami and Valary Samoei captured a first-place finish to highlight action and help lead the UNC Pembroke women’s indoor track & field team to the 2021 Conference Carolinas Conference Championship.

Quanterra Harrison broke her own school record in the 60-meter Hurdles while also recording a NCAA provisional qualifying mark with a time of 8.73 for a runner-up finish. Raigan Evans also broke her own school record in the Weight Throw with a mark of 16.16m for a second-place finish as well.

On the men’s side Orlandus Gamble climbed to the top of the podium in the High Jump with a jump of 1.93m. Silus Kipkoech placed third in the 5000-meter Run with a time of 15:43.66, while Delsin Burkhart finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 4:33.04. Jathan DeBerry logged a third-place finish in the 60-meter Hurdles crossing the finish line in 8.37, as Hunter Levy captured a third-place finish in the 3000-meter run finishing in 9:05.76.

Dr. Peter Ormsby, UNCP’s Director of Cross Country/Track & Field, was named Conference Carolinas Women’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year.