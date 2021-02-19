St. Pauls boys win big at East Columbus

February 18, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LAKE WACCAMAW — The St. Pauls boys basketball team earned a 71-27 road win over East Columbus on Thursday.

With the win, St. Pauls improves to 12-1 overall and 6-1 in the Three Rivers Conference; the Bulldogs will play at Red Springs Friday, with the winner earning the conference championship.

St. Pauls scored 22 points in the first quarter and 24 in the third quarter of Thursday’s win.

Josh Henderson led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Jeyvian Tatum scored 13 points and Elston Powell had 11.

East Columbus is 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the TRC.